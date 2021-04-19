Main Content

Mindy Kaling Responds to Criticism Around Her Role as Scooby Doo’s Velma
Marjorie Taylor Greene Cites HIPAA, Won't Say if She's Been Vaccinated: A Closer Look
About the Show

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” is home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and topical monologue jokes. It is hosted by Emmy Award-winning writer and one of the 2014 TIME 100, Time magazine’s 100 most influential people, Seth Meyers. Previously, Meyers served as head writer on “Saturday Night Live” and anchor on the show’s wildly popular “Weekend Update.”

An established comedian, Meyers is known for his perfectly timed wit and off-the-cuff satire. Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, The 8G Band with Fred Armisen.

From Universal Television and Broadway Video, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels (“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Saturday Night Live”) and produced by Michael Shoemaker (“Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” “Saturday Night Live”).

