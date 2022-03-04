EXPIRING
- Fan blasts into ‘Star Wars’ Galaxy’s Edge with a Sunday Mug!CLIP 04/03/22
- This is what happens when school picture day lands on St. Patrick’s DayCLIP 04/03/22
- Remembering Joan Joyce: Women’s softball legend who struck out Ted WilliamsCLIP 04/03/22
- Should the US brace for another housing bubble to burst?CLIP 04/03/22
- Chuck Todd on why cost of living issues are overtaking Biden’s jobs successCLIP 04/03/22
- ‘Seinfeld’s’ Estelle Harris dies at 93CLIP 04/03/22
- Biden pledges additional $300 million in military support for UkraineCLIP 04/03/22
- Zelenksyy says Russia left behind ‘total catastrophe’ as troops fall back in some areasCLIP 04/03/22
- 12-year-old ‘doodle boy’ inks deal with NikeCLIP 04/02/22
- Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel switch places in late-night April Fools Day prankCLIP 04/02/22
- The Judds set to reunite at the 2022 CMT AwardsCLIP 04/02/22
- California aims to save mountain lion population with new animal crossingCLIP 04/02/22
- Alaska Airlines cancels dozens of flights amid union disputeCLIP 04/02/22
- Ghislaine Maxwell’s bid for retrial denied by judgeCLIP 04/02/22
- Jury handed case of 4 men charged in Michigan governor kidnapping plotCLIP 04/02/22
- Sarah Palin announces run for Alaska congressional seatCLIP 04/02/22
- Biden celebrating strong jobs report amid rising inflationCLIP 04/02/22
- Evacuation efforts restart in Mariupol, UkraineCLIP 04/02/22
- Podcaster Dylan Marron talks unlikely friendship with online criticCLIP 04/01/22
- Spend a day like an A-lister with these spa treatment secretsCLIP 04/01/22
- Is it OK to eat someone’s leftovers? Michelle Buteau says...CLIP 04/01/22
- Michelle Buteau talks new movie ‘Moonshot,’ motherhoodCLIP 04/01/22
- Watch sweet reunion between a girl and her friend who works at a grocery storeCLIP 04/01/22
- Joy Bauer shares sneaky recipe for April Fool’s cupcakesCLIP 04/01/22
- Courtney B. Vance on filming ‘61st Street,’ 25th anniversary with Angela BassettCLIP 04/01/22
- Spring cleaning: Creative ways to use vinegar, baking soda, moreCLIP 04/01/22
- March Madness: Steve Kornacki shares his final four predictionsCLIP 04/01/22
- Neurodiverse cast of Prime’s ‘As We See It’ talks representationCLIP 04/01/22
- Craig Melvin reflects on leaving MSNBC after a decadeCLIP 04/01/22
- Jill Martin tricks 3rd Hour of TODAY with April Fool’s Day feastCLIP 04/01/22
- Mt. Sinai launches first ever mobile prostate cancer unit in the USCLIP 04/01/22
- Rockefeller Center’s flag art sends message to protect environmentCLIP 04/01/22
- To binge or not to binge? TODAY poll results reveal viewing habitsCLIP 04/01/22
- 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin returns to ring in WWE's WrestlemaniaCLIP 04/01/22
- New technology allows fast food workers to take orders from homeCLIP 04/01/22
- Americans urged to empty their piggybanks to boost coin circulationCLIP 04/01/22
- Australia's beloved Koalas placed on endangered listCLIP 04/01/22
- Bruce Willis showed signs of cognitive decline on set, crew members sayCLIP 04/01/22
- NY Public Library inundated with book returns after it ends late feesCLIP 04/01/22
- Container ship Ever Forward remains lodged in Chesapeake BayCLIP 04/01/22
- 12-year-old student fatally shoots classmate in South CarolinaCLIP 04/01/22
- March sets record for most tornado reportsCLIP 04/01/22
- COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record low in USCLIP 04/01/22
- Severe storms barrel through South to Northeast causing major damageCLIP 04/01/22
- Jared Kushner interviewed by Jan. 6 committee for over 6 hoursCLIP 04/01/22
- Ukraine accuses Russian troops of stealing urgent humanitarian aidCLIP 04/01/22
- Gas prices slightly lower after Biden taps into strategic reservesCLIP 04/01/22
- ‘Shop All Day’: Women-owned businesses, plus Nancy Twine from BriogeoCLIP 03/31/22
- Easy entertaining and decorating ideas for EasterCLIP 03/31/22
- Brené Brown on understanding your emotions, making hard decisionsCLIP 03/31/22
- Jenna Bush Hager on having conversations about weight in front of her kidsCLIP 03/31/22
- Find out why Hoda Kotb is guilty of being a fashion repeaterCLIP 03/31/22
- Celebrate women-owned businesses with these productsCLIP 03/31/22
- Adrian Grenier talks new role as Chief Earth Advocate for World ViewCLIP 03/31/22
- How author Kyle Lukoff uses his books to send messages of acceptanceCLIP 03/31/22
- Jane Seymour talks ‘Harry Wild’ series, acting career and nighttime routineCLIP 03/31/22
- What causes aphasia, and how is it treated?CLIP 03/31/22
- Evan Funke shares his recipe for cacio e pepeCLIP 03/31/22
- Best sneakers for the spring and summerCLIP 03/31/22
- Looking for your next book? Try these new 2022 releasesCLIP 03/31/22
- PopStart Poll: Do you binge shows or take your time?CLIP 03/31/22
- Eric Church cancels concert to watch Final Four basketball gameCLIP 03/31/22
- Katy Perry to host Elizabeth Taylor podcast seriesCLIP 03/31/22
- See new photos from 'Game of Thrones' prequel series ‘House of the Dragon’CLIP 03/31/22
- New ‘Bridgerton’ prequel series will focus on young Queen CharlotteCLIP 03/31/22
- Women surprised with 'promotion' from 'dog grandma' to 'human grandma'CLIP 03/31/22
- Inside the efforts to send books to children who fled UkraineCLIP 03/31/22
- Inside the efforts to send books to children who fled UkraineCLIP 03/31/22
- Exclusive: Get an inside look at the US Space ForceCLIP 03/31/22
- Navy plane crashes off Virginia coast, leaving 1 deadCLIP 03/31/22
- What is aphasia? Neurologist explains cognitive disorder impacting Bruce WillisCLIP 03/31/22
- Biden gets 2nd COVID booster shot; CDC lifts travel warning for cruisesCLIP 03/31/22
- Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting after aphasia diagnosis, family saysCLIP 03/31/22
- Putin feels misled by his military amid fighting in Ukraine, US claimsCLIP 03/31/22
- Russian military appears to be losing ground in UkraineCLIP 03/31/22
- Millions at risk as severe weather sweeps across the SouthCLIP 03/31/22
- Priyanka Naik makes a decadent vegan pasta alla vodkaCLIP 03/30/22
- Elena Besser makes gnocchi with a mouthwatering lemon-butter sauceCLIP 03/30/22
- Kevin Curry lightens up creamy stroganoff with a few healthy swapsCLIP 03/30/22
- Chloë Sevigny on new series ‘The Girl From Plainville,’ motherhoodCLIP 03/30/22
- How a pair of shoes changed celebrity designer Aurora James’ lifeCLIP 03/30/22
- Paul Rudd pranks Conan O’Brien: ‘You can’t do that on a podcast’CLIP 03/30/22
- Did Queen Elizabeth walk with Prince Andrew as show of approval?CLIP 03/30/22
- Stay dry with rainy day essentials: Umbrella hat, Ugg boots, moreCLIP 03/30/22
- Will Kanye West attend the Grammys after his performance was pulled?CLIP 03/30/22
- Move over, ‘Love is Blind’: ‘The Ultimatum’ is Netflix’s new buzzCLIP 03/30/22
- Jeff Foxworthy talks ‘Good Old Days’ comedy special, bee keepingCLIP 03/30/22
- Best vacuums to get a boost on spring-cleaning: Roomba, Dustbuster, moreCLIP 03/30/22
- Raven-Symoné on YouTube show with her wife, LGBTQ+ activismCLIP 03/30/22
- Ken Burns talks new Benjamin Franklin documentaryCLIP 03/30/22
- Save money on digital subscriptions: Deals, free alternatives, moreCLIP 03/30/22
- TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: March 30, 2022CLIP 03/30/22
- Student accepted to 49 colleges, receives $1 million in scholarshipsCLIP 03/30/22
- Life hack products: Earbud cleaner, hairstyling station, moreCLIP 03/30/22
- ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 breaks Netflix viewership records in 1 weekendCLIP 03/30/22
- Get a first look at Colin Firth in HBO true crime series: ‘The Staircase’CLIP 03/30/22
- Mid-flight emergency highlights importance of learning CPRCLIP 03/30/22
- Tom Cruise’s long-awaited ‘Top Gun’ sequel headed to theatersCLIP 03/30/22
- US astronaut, Russian cosmonauts return to Earth amid Ukraine tensionsCLIP 03/30/22
- Delta Air Lines upgrades LAX terminal ahead of travel surgeCLIP 03/30/22
