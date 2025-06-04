Is a New Episode of Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (June 4, 2025)

From wedding bells for fan favorites Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) to an action-packed criminal chase and race against time, the Season 12 finale of Chicago P.D. was thrilling, to say the least.

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and his fearless Intelligence Unit had little time to rest this season. From new squad room members to corrupt police officers wreacking havoc, the Intelligence Unit pounded the pavement to see justice served. It wasn't without its sacrifices along the way, so Chi-Hards can't wait to check in on the Windy City officers once P.D. returns.

"The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," Flueger told The Hollywood Reporter. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable." ​

Read on to learn when and where to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D.

Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, June 4, 2025? No, Chicago P.D. is not airing a new episode tonight. All three One Chicago series are on summer hiatus after the action-packed season finales of Chicago P.D. Season 12, Chicago Med Season 10, and Chicago Fire Season 14. The Windy City heroes are taking a breather, but Chi-Hards can stream their favorite One Chicago episodes on Peacock. In the meantime, the summer break is the perfect opportunity to catch up on any missed episodes or tune into NBC's summer lineup of series, like Destination X, America's Got Talent, and American Ninja Warrior.

When will new episodes of Chicago P.D. return? An official premiere date for Chicago P.D. Season 13 has yet to be announced, but all three One Chicago series are expected to return in Fall 2025 on NBC.

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago P.D.? You can stream every episode of Chicago P.D. on Peacock. Whether you want to catch up on P.D.'s Season 12 cases or relive the Intelligence Unit's early days, Peacock is the perfect place for a One Chicago marathon.

"It's a pretty big [One Chicago] family," series creator Dick Wolf said in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."