The Full 2024-2025 NFL Season Schedule: Everything to Know

Who's your favorite team facing in the 2024 NFL season? We've got the full schedule right here.

The NFL season doesn't kick off until September, which means we've still got a bit of a wait until even the preseason games start rolling in August. But it's never too early to get excited about what football will have to offer this fall, so the NFL has already released the full 2024 schedule.

RELATED: NBC Reveals Matchup for 2024 NFL Kickoff

The League dropped complete schedules for all 32 teams on Wednesday, May 15, setting in motion another season of epic matchups as every team gears up for summer training camps and shapes what they hope will be championship rosters. This year's schedule will feature the biggest number of games on streaming services (airing on Peacock and beyond) ever for the NFL, as well as five international games, two Christmas Day games, three Thanksgiving games, and much more.

As always, you can catch the biggest NFL games each Sunday Night as part of NBC's Sunday Night Football, airing every Sunday night on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

So, who's playing who, and when does it all kick off? Check out the complete NFL schedule for the 2024 season below.

The 2024 NFL Regular Season Schedule

Garrett Wilson #17 of the New York Jets celebrates after a long gain during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 5

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Friday, Sept. 6

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (at São Paulo, Brazil), 8:15 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Sunday, Sept. 8

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 9

New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 12

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 15

Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET

New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 16

Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 19

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 22

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 23

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills, 7:30 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 26

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 29

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

New England Patriots at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 30

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, 7:30 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m. ET

Tony Pollard #20 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball against Dre Greenlaw #57 of the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Week 5

Thursday, Oct. 3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 6

New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings (at Tottenham, London), 9:30 a.m.

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 7

New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 6

Thursday, Oct. 10

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 13

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Chicago Bears (at Tottenham, London), 9:30 a.m. ET

Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET

Houston Texans at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 14

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 17

Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 20

New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars (at Wembley, London), 9:30 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders, 4:05 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET

New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 21

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals, 9 p.m. ET

Week 8

Thursday, Oct. 24

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 27

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

New York Jets at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 28

New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 9

Thursday, Oct. 31

Houston Texans at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 3

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 10

Thursday, Nov. 7

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 10

New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers (at Munich, Germany), 9:30 a.m. ET

New England Patriots at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colt, 1 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET

New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 11

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 11

Thursday, Nov. 14

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 17

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)*

Monday, Nov. 18

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 12

Thursday, Nov. 21

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 24

Kansas City Chiefs at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 25

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Latavius Murray #28 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Week 13

Thursday, Nov. 28

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Friday, Nov. 29

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 1

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints, 4:05 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 2

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 14

Thursday, Dec. 5

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 8

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 9

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 15

Thursday, Dec. 12

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 15

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions, 4:25 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 16

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 8 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:30 p.m. ET

Week 16

Thursday, Dec. 19

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 21

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET (NBC)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 22

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 23

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 17

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 26

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 28

Games TBD

Sunday, Dec. 29

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 30

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 18

Saturday, Jan. 4

Games TBD

Sunday, Jan. 5 (Times TBD)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

For more on the 2024 NFL Season, head over to NBC Sports. The regular season kicks off with a special edition of Sunday Night Football Sept. 5 at 8:20 p.m. Eastern on NBC and Peacock.