The Exciting Matches and Superstars Scheduled for WWE Money in the Bank 2025

Money in the Bank 2025 is only a few days away!

On Saturday, June 7, fans around the United States will log in to Peacock to catch the latest WWE Premium Live Event. Here are all the matches and Superstars scheduled for the epic night of action.

Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. John Cena & Logan Paul

For one of the first times ever, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion will find himself on the opposite side of the ring of the Undisputed WWE Champion. This explosive, main-event-level tag team match was set up in the wake of the May edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, which saw Cody Rhodes finally return to WWE for the first time since losing his championship to Cena at WrestleMania.

It doesn't get any bigger than Cody Rhodes teaming with the World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso to battle the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and Logan Paul.

2025 has been a wild year in WWE, hasn't it? Who would've thought Cena and Paul would ever be in the same ring together, let alone team together? Ever since Cena turned to the dark side, the WWE Universe being continually shocked by his actions is par for the course — and it's not a stretch to say that his teaming with someone like Logan Paul is yet another sign that this is not the same John Cena fans have grown to adore for nearly 25 years.

This all-star tag team match is as WrestleMania-worthy as it gets — don't be surprised to see a few twists or turns during the match, either!

Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins vs. Penta vs. Andrade vs. El Grande Americano - Men's 2025 Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Money in the Bank matches have been a staple in the men's locker room for 20 years, and the quintessential multi-man ladder match is just as unpredictable and vicious as it was two decades ago:

In 2025, six of the biggest names in WWE will compete for the right to be called Mr. Money in the Bank — and the field is wide open. The WWE Universe could picture every single Superstar climbing up the ladder and grabbing the briefcase — that's how talented each wrestler is. Whether it's a living legend like Seth Rollins or a relative newcomer like Penta, calling any of these men anything but an underdog is an exercise in futility.

Whoever walks out of Los Angeles carrying the briefcase is all but guaranteed to become a future WWE world champion — the stakes couldn't be higher. The only question remaining is who will be the WWE Superstar who pushes the envelope the most?

During the match, tables will assuredly be broken, bodies will fall off fifteen-foot-high ladders, and career trajectories will change. While there will be one Mr. Money in the Bank when the dust settles, the other five Superstars will be left to pick up the pieces — and will be sitting on the sidelines when the winner's inevitable Money in the Bank cash-in happens.

Alexa Bliss vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia vs. Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer - Women's 2025 Money in the Bank Ladder Match

At Money in the Bank, the future collides with the present in one of the most star-packed ladder matches in women's history.

One glance at the participants in the women's match reveals that half the field was competing in NXT just weeks ago — will Money in the Bank 2025 be the PLE that sees Roxanne Perez, Giulia, or Stephanie Vaquer grab the proverbial brass ring and take the next step toward superstardom? They're all more than capable — after all, all three women are former NXT Women's Champions.

Of course, the "rookies" will face some stiff competition. Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, and Naomi would love nothing more to cement their own legacies by becoming Ms. Money in the Bank — and in Alexa's case, it wouldn't even be the first time that happened:

The two current women's champions — IYO SKY, the Women's World titleholder, and Tiffany Stratton, the WWE Women's Champion — will be watching this matchup very closely on June 7. After all, many of the greatest title reigns in history have been sabotaged via timely Money in the Bank cash-ins — and any one of the participants in this year's match will do whatever it takes to ensure it happens again!

Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch - Women's Intercontinental Championship

Thus far, Lyra Valkyria has successfully kept Becky Lynch from winning the one title in WWE that has always eluded her — the prestigious Women's Intercontinental Championship. At Money in the Bank, The Man gets one more shot at the belt, even if it means burning all bridges Becky has ever had with the WWE Universe:

Blame it on Becky Lynch's villainous tendencies, but the bitterness seems to be growing bigger and bigger inside Becky with each passing day.

Tensions flared once again between the two Superstars during the June 2 episode of Raw, resulting in a pull-apart brawl that had WWE lead announcer Michael Cole declaring the whole situation "an emotional powder keg."

It's impossible to make a prediction in this match. On the one hand, you have the champion in Lyra Valkria, who has successfully defended her title against all comers for months. But on the other hand, you have arguably the most decorated WWE Superstar in the women's locker room today in Becky Lynch with all due respect to Charlotte Flair, of course). So, who will come out of Money in the Bank wearing the Women's Intercontinental Championship? Fans have no clue — and that's the secret recipe for an unpredictable and entertaining showdown in Southern California!

You can tune in to Peacock to watch Money in the Bank 2025 on Saturday, June 7. In the meantime, catch up on all things WWE Universe on Peacock.