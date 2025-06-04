Here's how to watch Chicago Fire during One Chicago's summer hiatus.

Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (June 4, 2025)

As fans wait for a new season of Chicago Fire, we can't stop thinking about everything that went down in Season 13.

How to Watch Watch Chicago Fire on NBC and Peacock.

Fan favorites Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) are expecting a baby, surprising fans after they navigated the adoption process. Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) decided to leave Firehouse 51, devastating Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) after the first responders finally admitted their feelings for each other. The commanding officers of 51 have made some changes, leading Mouch McHolland (Christian Stolte) to become a reigning lieutenant. Season 13 was jam-packed with drama, but fans will need to wait for the Season 14 premiere to know what happens next.

"It's a pretty big [One Chicago] family," series creator Dick Wolf said in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."

RELATED: Stella & Severide Got the Most Unexpected Baby News on Chicago Fire

Read on to learn when and where to watch Chicago Fire.

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney ) on Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 13. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Is Chicago Fire new tonight, June 4, 2025? No, Chicago Fire is not airing a new episode tonight. All three One Chicagos series are on summer hiatus after last week's gripping season finales. The Windy City heroes are cooking up some juicy drama for P.D. Season 13, Med Season 11, and Fire Season 14.

Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) appear on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 11 "In The Trenches: Part II". Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

When will new episodes of Chicago Fire return? Season 14 of Chicago Fire will premiere in Fall 2025, occupying its usual time slot of Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC. In the meantime, the summer break is the perfect opportunity to catch up on any missed episodes or tune into NBC's summer lineup of series, like Destination X, America's Got Talent, and American Ninja Warrior.

Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) appears on Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 18 "Post-Mortem". Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire? You can stream all 13 seasons of Chicago Fire — or catch up with the Windy City first responders of Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. — on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

RELATED: What's Next for Jake Lockett's Sam Carver on Chicago Fire? The Showrunner Says...

"It's never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," Taylor Kinney told Us Weekly in May 2022. "It's a testament to [show creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together."

David Eigenberg — A.K.A. Chicago Fire O.G. Chris Herrmann — echoed Kinney's sentiment in a November 2024 interview with NBC Insider. "We have laughed hard. We laugh hard every day on this show," Eigenberg said with a chuckle. "That's why the crew has stayed. Everybody that could possibly stay stays because it's a beautiful set."​