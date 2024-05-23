Jelly Roll's a Cappella, Stadium Rock-Style Cover of "Hallelujah" Is So Badass

The music world is still reeling from Jelly Roll's performance of his single "I Am Not OK" during the Season 25 Finale of The Voice — and fans will be happy to know that the Grammy-nominated artist has plenty of other tricks up his sleeve.

Jelly Roll's "Hallelujah" cover is so badass

Back in 2020, Jelly Roll took to social media to pass along some mid-pandemic holiday cheer in the form of a stunning 30-second cover of the iconic Leonard Cohen song, "Hallelujah." There's no better time than now to revisit this impromptu TikTok performance — we're all in on Jelly Roll putting his unique twist on timeless classics.

Watch Jelly Roll's captivating take on "Hallelujah" here.

"Something special for you guys this holiday season," he captioned. Something special, indeed: His trademark raspy vocals give the latter half of the performance a sense of urgency. It's a full stadium rock moment...a cappella!

Jelly Roll attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

What can't this man do? Whether on stage performing for millions of viewers on The Voice, touring worldwide, or alone with a smart phone camera pointed at him, Jelly Roll never fails to deliver.

We'd love to see him return in some capacity in Season 26 of The Voice. Who would say no to Jelly Roll as a Mega Mentor?

