Jelly Roll's a Cappella, Stadium Rock-Style Cover of "Hallelujah" Is So Badass
Jelly Roll put his own unique spin on the timeless Leonard Cohen classic.
The music world is still reeling from Jelly Roll's performance of his single "I Am Not OK" during the Season 25 Finale of The Voice — and fans will be happy to know that the Grammy-nominated artist has plenty of other tricks up his sleeve.
Jelly Roll's "Hallelujah" cover is so badass
Back in 2020, Jelly Roll took to social media to pass along some mid-pandemic holiday cheer in the form of a stunning 30-second cover of the iconic Leonard Cohen song, "Hallelujah." There's no better time than now to revisit this impromptu TikTok performance — we're all in on Jelly Roll putting his unique twist on timeless classics.
Watch Jelly Roll's captivating take on "Hallelujah" here.
"Something special for you guys this holiday season," he captioned. Something special, indeed: His trademark raspy vocals give the latter half of the performance a sense of urgency. It's a full stadium rock moment...a cappella!
What can't this man do? Whether on stage performing for millions of viewers on The Voice, touring worldwide, or alone with a smart phone camera pointed at him, Jelly Roll never fails to deliver.
We'd love to see him return in some capacity in Season 26 of The Voice. Who would say no to Jelly Roll as a Mega Mentor?
"Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen lyrics
Now I've heard there was a secret chord
That David played, and it pleased the Lord
But you dont really care for music, do you?
It goes like this, the fourth, the fifth
The minor falls, the major lifts
The baffled king composing Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Your faith was strong but you needed proof
You saw her bathing on the roof
Her beauty and the moonlight overthrew her
She tied you to a kitchen chair
She broke your throne, and she cut your hair
And from your lips she drew the Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Well, maybe there's a God above
As for me all I've ever learned from love
Is how to shoot somebody who outdrew you
But it's not a crime that you're hear tonight
It's not some pilgrim who claims to have seen the Light
No, it's a cold and it's a very broken Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Well people I've been here before
I know this room and I've walked this floor
You see I used to live alone before I knew ya
And I've seen your flag on the marble arch
But listen love, love is not some kind of victory march, no
It's a cold and it's a broken Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
There was a time you let me know
What's really going on below
But now you never show it to me, do you?
And I remember when I moved in you
And the holy dove she was moving too
And every single breath we drew was Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Now I've done my best, I know it wasn't much
I couldn't feel, so I tried to touch
I've told the truth, I didnt come here to London just to fool you
And even though it all went wrong
I'll stand right here before the Lord of song
With nothing, nothing on my tongue but Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah