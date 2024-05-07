Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Susan Boyle Leaves Fans Silently Stunned With Rare, Live "Hallelujah" Cover
The Britain's Got Talent Season 3 runner-up handled the classic ballad with grace.
Back in 2018, Britain's Got Talent Season 3 runner-up Susan Boyle performed a live, ethereal version of Leonard Cohen's classic tune "Hallelujah" that left the audience stunned.
During her version, Boyle's heavenly voice grew in intensity as graceful piano chords played behind her.
Listen to her live 2018 version of "Hallelujah" here.
Boyle released an equally as stunning recorded version of "Hallelujah" from her 2010 album, The Gift. Listen to it here.
What to know about "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen
Originally penned for his 1984 album Various Positions, the beloved song by Leonard Cohen is frequently covered by a variety of Artists including Jeff Buckley, Rufus Wainwright, Susan Boyle, Kodi Lee, Jennifer Hudson, Pentatonix, Bob Dylan, K.D. Lang, Brandi Carlile, Willie Nelson, Chester Bennington, and more. Wainwright's version launched the song into popularity again when it was featured on the Shrek soundtrack in 2001. When Cohen died in 2016, his version reached the number-59 position on the Billboard U.S. Hot 100.
According to American Songwriter, he wrote around 80 verses before settling on the final lyrics. As for his thoughts on the amount of times ''Hallelujah'' has been covered? ''I'm very happy that it's being sung,'' he told The Guardian in 2012.
''Hallelujah'' by Leonard Cohen lyrics
Now I've heard there was a secret chord
That David played, and it pleased the Lord
But you don't really care for music, do you?
It goes like this, the fourth, the fifth
The minor falls, the major lifts
The baffled king composing Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Your faith was strong but you needed proof
You saw her bathing on the roof
Her beauty and the moonlight overthrew her
She tied you to a kitchen chair
She broke your throne, and she cut your hair
And from your lips she drew the Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Well, maybe there's a God above
As for me all I've ever learned from love
Is how to shoot somebody who outdrew you
But it's not a crime that you're hear tonight
It's not some pilgrim who claims to have seen the Light
No, it's a cold and it's a very broken Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Instrumental
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Well people I've been here before
I know this room and I've walked this floor
You see I used to live alone before I knew ya
And I've seen your flag on the marble arch
But listen love, love is not some kind of victory march, no
It's a cold and it's a broken Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
There was a time you let me know
What's really going on below
But now you never show it to me, do you?
And I remember when I moved in you
And the holy dove she was moving too
And every single breath we drew was Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Now I've done my best, I know it wasn't much
I couldn't feel, so I tried to touch
I've told the truth, I didnt come here to London just to fool you
And even though it all went wrong
I'll stand right here before the Lord of song
With nothing, nothing on my tongue but Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah, Hallelujah
Hallelujah