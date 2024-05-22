Kate Hudson Performs Her New Song "Glorious" | The Voice Finale | NBC

And the Winner of The Voice Is... | The Voice Finale | NBC

And the Winner of The Voice Is... | The Voice Finale | NBC

Cameras captured iconic moments throughout the evening, but this one is extra special.

This Photo From the Moment Asher HaVon Realized He Won The Voice Is So Moving

Season 25 of The Voice is officially in the books — and photos from the Finale must be seen to be believed.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

The Finale was a whirlwind night filled with unforgettable performances, fascinating throwback moments paying tribute to the show’s 25-season history, and of course, the unveiling of who outlasted all other competitors to become the Season 25 winner. For the five finalists, Bryan Olesen (Team Legend), Josh Sanders (Team Reba), Asher HaVon (Team Reba), Karen Waldrup (Team Dan + Shay), and Nathan Chester (Team Legend), the Finale served as a culmination of months of hard work. Fortunately, the star-studded evening’s events were captured in a series of iconic photos.

The Voice Season 25 Finale in photos

If you haven’t yet seen the epic Finale of Season 25 of The Voice, here’s what you missed!

Asher HaVon wins The Voice during the Live Finale Part 2, Episode 2517B. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Let's not bury the lede; congratulations are in order for Asher HaVon, the vocal phenom who wowed viewers throughout the season en route to leading Team Reba to its first-ever Voice victory. Our advice? Go out of your way to watch his jaw-dropping performance of the Whitney Houston/Dolly Parton classic "I Will Always Love You."

Asher Havon on stage during The Voice Finale Part 2 Episode 2517B. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Nothing during the Season 25 Finale can compare to the precise moment HaVon was announced as the winner. With confetti raining down from the ceiling and every fan (and Coach) on their feet, the amazingly talented vocalist couldn't help but let out tears of joy. For someone with the talent, passion, and drive that HaVon has, it shouldn't surprise anyone that he is walking away from Season 25 as the undisputed winner. We can't wait to see what happens next for the 31-year-old singer.

Gina Miles performs during The Voice Live Finale Part 2 Episode 2517B. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

The evening was jam-packed with epic performances from Season 25 finalists, Coaches, and a handful of very special guests. Gina Miles, Season 23 winner, made her triumphant return to The Voice stage to deliver an unbelievable live rendition of "Wicked Game" by Chris Isaak. Her former Coach, Niall Horan, was undoubtedly proud!

The Black Keys performs on stage during The Voice Finale Part 2 Episode 2517B. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

The seminal rock band The Black Keys couldn't resist getting involved in the Finale as they took the stage and delivered a powerful performance of their hit, "Beautiful People (Stay High)." (And yes, it was just as groovy as it looks!)

John Legend, Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay, Reba McEntire, Chance The Rapper, Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay during The Voice Finale Part 2 Episode 2517B. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

The Season 25 Coaches were dressed to kill for the big event as they took time from competing against each other to snap an adorable group photo.

Nathan Chester and John Legend perform on stage during The Voice Finale Part 2 Episode 2517B. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Although winning Season 25 wasn't in the cards for Nathan Chester and John Legend, that didn't stop the duo from performing an instant-classic version of "When a Man Loves a Woman" that honestly stopped us in our tracks.

Jelly Roll performs on stage during The Voice Finale Part 2 Episode 2517B. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Audiences were thrilled when Jelly Roll took the stage to deliver his newest single, "I Am Not OK." The Grammy-nominated Artist didn't disappoint with an impressively understated performance.

Reba McEntire performs on stage during The Voice Finale Part 2 Episode 2517B. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Season 25-winning Coach Reba McEntire once again wowed audiences worldwide with her unparalleled singing talent during the Finale.

Thomas Rhett performs on stage during The Voice Finale Part 2 Episode 2517B. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Things came full circle for Thomas Rhett during the Finale. After a fantastic live performance, he took the microphone to pay tribute to McEntire. As it turns out, Rhett's father, Rhett Akins, toured with McEntire nearly 30 years ago.

RELATED: Reba McEntire Positively "Giddy" Over First The Voice Win With Asher HaVon (EXCLUSIVE)

Dan + Shay and Karen Waldrup perform on stage during The Voice Finale Part 2 Episode 2517B. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Some of the show's best performances come during the Finale when the pressure is off and voting has closed. With that in mind, it shouldn't have surprised anyone when finalist Karen Waldrup teamed up with her Coaches Dan + Shay for a rousing rendition of "You Look Good" by Lady A.

Muni Long performs on stage during The Voice Finale Part 2 Episode 2517B. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

One of the biggest stars in the R&B world took the stage during the Finale. Muni Long performed her hit song "Made For Me," much to the delight of the studio audience (and millions of fans watching at home).

RELATED: John Legend, Dan + Shay, Reba & Chance Reveal The Voice Coaching Secrets - So What Does it Take to Win?

Kate Hudson performs on stage during The Voice Finale Part 2 Episode 2517B. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

No, your eyes don't deceive you: award-winning actress Kate Hudson showed off her vocal talents during the Finale and put the music world officially on notice. The star's performance of her new single, "Glorious," lived up to its name in every conceivable way. Is there anything Hudson can't do?

Asher HaVon, Josh Sanders, Karen Waldrup, Nathan Chester, Bryan Olesen and Carson Daly on stage during The Voice Live Finale Part 2, Episode 2517B. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Tensions were high when Carson Daly announced the results. Fifth-place-finalist Karen Waldrup took the disappointment in stride as she held her head high.

Lainey Wilson performs on stage during The Voice Finale Part 2 Episode 2517B. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Lainey Wilson's performance of her new single "Hang Tight Honey," showed America what she's capable of!

Reba McEntire performs on stage during The Voice Finale Part 2 Episode 2517B. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Class, elegance, and talent: three things that Reba McEntire exudes every time she steps onto the stage. This performance during the Finale was no different.