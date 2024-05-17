Everything to Know About The Voice Season 25 Finalist Josh Sanders

We're just days away from learning who will take home the crown on Season 25 of The Voice. Just five vocalists remain, including two from the team shepherded by Coach Reba McEntire. Of those two, one is a standout country artist who's been earning clear victories all season long.

So, with the Finale looming, let's take a closer look at Josh Sanders.

Who Is Josh Sanders?

A native of North Carolina, Sanders entered The Voice Season 25 as a family man, a man of faith, and a man whose life has been informed by tragedy, including the loss of an infant son who died the day he was born. While Sanders has acknowledged how much the loss of his son affected him, he's also found a way to channel his emotions through his music, with lots of help from McEntire.

Like several standouts from the Blind Auditions, Sanders arrived ready to prove his country chops, and with his performance of Nate Smith's "Whiskey On You," he quickly attracted the attention of the two country artists on the Coaches' panel. Both McEntire and Dan + Shay wanted him, and Sanders chose the Queen of Country over the younger duo. It's a decision that's served him well.

Josh Sanders' The Voice Performance History

Josh Sanders performs during Season 25 Episode 1 of The Voice Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Since signing on with Team Reba in Week 1 of the season, Sanders has enjoyed a string of victories which have meant he hasn't been the subject of Steals or Saves, because he hasn't needed them. While other contestants sometimes jump from team to team throughout the season, he's one of those performers who's stayed in the game simply by impressing his own Coach over and over.

In the Battles, Sanders faced off against Donny Van Slee in what turned out to be a very emotional performance of Luke Combs' "When It Rains It Pours," and took a clear victory as McEntire wiped tears from her eyes. Then came the Knockouts, and a showdown with fellow Team Reba member Ashley Bryant. Again, Sanders took the win with a performance of Tyler Joe Miller's "Wild As Her," sending him through to the Playoffs.

In the Playoffs, in part as a tribute to his father, Sanders showed his versatility by verging into Southern Rock with the Doobie Brothers classic "Black Water," and again won raves from all four Coaches. That sent him through to the Lives, where he impressed in the quarterfinals with Thomas Rhett's "Angels (Don't Always Have Wings)" and again in the semifinals with Chris Stapleton's "White Horse." Both times, Sanders won the public vote to stay in the competition.

Now, he's standing alongside fellow finalists Nathan Chester, Bryan Olesen, Karen Waldrup, and Asher HaVon with a shot at winning it all. How far will he go? Find out on the two-part finale of The Voice, airing Monday and Tuesday at 9/8c on NBC, and streaming next day on Peacock.