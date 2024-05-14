Who Are the Top 5 Artists on The Voice Season 25? Find Out the Results

The results will be revealed during the May 14th episode of The Voice, which kicks off at 8/7c on NBC.

Well, here we are, folks. It all comes down to this. The once-large collection of talented musicians on Season 25 of The Voice has been whittled down to just five Artists.

They'll have just more show on the evening of Monday, May 20th to wow the American public since the voting process is now in the hands of the nation. The Season 25 winner will be announced the following night (Tuesday, May 21).

Here's who made it to the final round of The Voice:

Who are the Top 5 Artists on The Voice Season 25? Results

The Top 5 Artists will be revealed on The Voice's May 14th episode starting at 8/7c on NBC. Tune in then to find out who is headed to the Finale.

"It's a well-oiled machine, so getting in at this time is marvelous," McEntire told Newsweek in 2023 about joining The Voice as a Coach. "Everybody knows the game plan, from the crew, the producers. Everybody on the show is so nice, so sweet, and have been so helpful. I'm loving it."

"I learn from [my fellow Coaches]" she continued. "Every day that we're working on The Voice, I'm learning more from them how to let 'em down easy if they don't get picked up, coach 'em, and if you can give them any advice whatsoever. Like if none of the Coaches turn around [during the Blind Auditions], they're going home immediately. And so it's good just to say, 'If you want to come back again, try it again next season, maybe a song that suits you, one that you're really comfortable with and that really shows your talent,' give them advice and encourage them to come back."

McEntire added in her interview, "What an opportunity these kids are having, and some of [them] aren't kids. Some are 16, 17 years old, and some people that come on The Voice are in their 30s and want to give it a go and are having fun with it. But what an opportunity to be seen by that many people all over the world for just a few minutes."