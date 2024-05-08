Reba McEntire's Real Life Boyfriend to Star in Her New NBC Comedy, Happy's Place

L. Rodgers' Last Chance Performance of "Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me" | The Voice Lives | NBC

The fan-favorite coach of The Voice will share the small screen with her beau!

The entertainment world is still buzzing over the announcement of Happy's Place, an upcoming NBC sitcom starring everybody's favorite Voice Coach, Reba McEntire. We're happy to report that the good news is still coming down the pipeline — McEntire's real-life boyfriend, Rex Linn, is slated to star alongside her!

If you're not familiar with Linn, let us introduce you!

What to know about Rex Linn

Linn is a familiar face to anyone who watches movies — because he's been in a lot of them (more than 35, to be exact). The 67-year-old has appeared in projects like CSI: Miami, Django Unchained, Tin Cup, and he previously co-starred with McEntire in The Hammer and Big Sky.

Reba McEntire & Rex Linn's love story

Their love story is more like a fairytale than anything else; McEntire met Linn while filming the 1991 cult classic western The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw, but things were platonic between the pair until 2020 when McEntire took a gamble of her own — one that would pay off big time.

After McEntire rolled the dice, reached out to her longtime friend, and asked Linn out for dinner in January 2020, the rest is history. They quickly realized they were a match made in heaven. Over the pandemic, the two were inseparable, and the restrictions they faced only strengthened their bond. The pair went public with their relationship in the fall of 2020 and never looked back.

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

"He's the first person I talk to when I get up each morning and the last person I talk to before I go to sleep each night," McEntire wrote in her 2023 book, Not That Fancy. "I'm having fun being in love again. Romantic relationships should be fun — I don't care how old you are. Love should bring you joy and make you feel good, and I'm never going to settle for anything less."

We're sure McEntire will bring the same enthusiasm to the set of Happy's Place she brings to her and Linn's relationship. Besides, adding her boyfriend to the series' cast will only make McEntire's trademark smile even wider!