L. Rodgers' Last Chance Performance of "Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me" | The Voice Lives | NBC

The network announced a series order of The Voice Coach's new comedy.

Reba McEntire to Reunite with Melissa Peterman in New NBC Sitcom "Happy's Place"

Reba McEntire is returning to the sitcom universe!

On May 7, the official name of a new multi-cam comedy starring the country legend was revealed: Happy's Place. It has also been confirmed that the show has been picked up for a series order from NBC.

McEntire is an executive producer alongside Kevin Abbott, Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, and Julie Abbott.

Happy’s Place is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

RELATED: An Official Recap of Team Reba on The Voice Season 25

Read on for more details about the new comedy, below!

When does Reba's new show, Happy's Place, premiere on NBC?

The network has yet to announce the release date, but check back here on NBC Insider for updates.

What is Happy's Place about?

"Bobbie (Reba McEntire) inherits her father’s restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had," a press release reads.

Bobbie (Reba McEntire) and Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) during the Pilot Episode of Happy's Place. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

In the interview with Entertainment Tonight, McEntire opened up about her experience filming Happy's Place, and what fans should expect from the new show.

"It's lots of fun. I love all genres of entertainment. But the sitcoms are so much fun, cause it's a brand new script every week. And you're just having fun. It's really hard memorizing dialogue you have to do, but it ain't my first rodeo. I do love it. And it's just playtime. We have a blast with it," she told the outlet.

She continued: "It's gonna be that heartfelt, fun, funny, laugh at our silliness. But also, [you'll] be touched with the heart in our show."

Who is in the cast of Happy's Place?

Reba McEntire on the red carpet for The Voice Season 25; Melissa Peterman hosts the 11th Annual MUAHS Awards at The Beverly Hilton on February 18, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC; Greg Doherty/Getty Images for MUAHS Awards

Reunion alert! Along with McEntire, Happy's Place will feature another familiar face, Melissa Peterman.

You may recognize Peterman from McEntire's hit sitcom Reba, which ran from 2001-2007. Peterman played Debra Jean, the dental hygienist who had an affair with Reba's on-screen husband, Brock.

McEntire and Peterman also appeared together in projects Young Sheldon, Working Class, The Hammer, and Baby Daddy.

Along with this, McEntire's IRL boyfriend, Rex Linn, will be playing the role of the short order cook. "He is kind of the patriarch now that [the character's] daddy has died. Cause he has been with the tavern the longest," McEntire told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview.

Other actors include Belissa Escobedo, Pablo Castelblanco, and Tokala Black Elk.

RELATED: Where Is The Voice Coach Reba McEntire From?