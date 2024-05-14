Snoop Dogg Talks Joining The Voice: "All Hail the Mighty Queen" Reba McEntire

"It's Like Going Home" - Jonathan Bailey on Returning for Bridgerton Season 3 (Extended)

What can't Snoop Dogg do? The man born Calvin Broadus started out as a rapper who made a major cultural impact on the genre; in the decades since, he's brought his industry experience and signature charm to a wide array of ventures, including acting and hosting. Snoop visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 13 to talk about his very busy back half of 2024, in which he'll be a special correspondent at the Paris Olympic Games and join The Voice as a Coach in the fall.

But first, Snoop had to make sure Jimmy Fallon was "spooned and groomed, dipped and whipped, suited and booted, and scutted and butted" in the matching red, white, and blue NBC Olympics track suit he had made for the Host. It matched Snoop's own (minus the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper's Kobe Bryant T-shirt, durag, and gold medal-esque piece on his chain).

"I wanted to twin with you," Snoop told Fallon, who's also headed to Paris in August to co-host the Closing Ceremony with Mike Tirico. But Fallon also wanted to hear about Snoop joining The Voice's Coach roster.

Snoop Dogg and host Jimmy Fallon during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon episode 1972, Monday, May 13, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Snoop Dogg talks joining The Voice as a Season 26 Coach

"You're going to be one of the Coaches on The Voice!" Fallon exclaimed. "That's the best move The Voice has ever made."

"Well, if you know anything about me, you know I love all forms of music," Snoop told Fallon.

"So this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music, and to be a real Coach," the rapper continued, "and to really give direction to some of these Artists that could be, you know, today's next big thing."

"I'm already invested — Team Snoop!" Fallon said, still bringing that Olympics energy. "I already know for a fact you're going to win, but who are the other Coaches you're playing against?"

"Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and they just added Michael Bublé," Snoop shared, putting some French flair on the singer's last name.

"Me and Gwen have been friends for a long time, in a real way," Snoop said. "She's a California girl."

As for Reba McEntire, "That's the queen. I mean, I'm Snoop Dogg," he said, declaring his fealty. "I respect the queen. All hail the mighty queen!"

"You like country music, though, don't you?" Fallon asked.

"I love all forms of music — that's what people are going to learn about me," Snoop emphasized. "I'm the people's champ!"

We can't wait to see who Snoop turns his chair for on The Voice this fall.