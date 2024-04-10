All About The Closing Ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024

Conan O’Brien on Prince Lying to Him, Interviewing Obama and "Conan O’Brien Must Go"

It's still months away but anticipation is building for the 2024 Paris Olympics, including the Closing Ceremony!

As one of the biggest events of the year, the Summer Games are meticulously planned and outlined well before the athletes even settle in to the Olympic Village. From hosts to commentators to venues, the organizers are on top of all the arrangements necessary to close out the Games in fitting fashion.

Here's everything you need to know:

What is the Closing Ceremony? In short, the Closing Ceremony is held to celebrate weeks of hard work and triumph throughout the Olympics. For the athletes, it's one last chance to experience the roar of a packed stadium and for the attendees, it's an awesome chance to take part in the fun.

Jimmy Fallon and Mike Tirico are hosting the Closing Ceremony

The Tonight Show's very own Jimmy Fallon is expected to fly across the Atlantic to join in on all the fun this summer. And while this is the talk show host's very first time taking part in an Olympics broadcast, he'll be joined by seasoned sports reporter Mike Tirico, who has emceed four Olympics already

During the March 13 broadcast of his show, Fallon confirmed, “It’s real. It’s happening. I’m headed to Paris. I’m going to co-host the Olympics Closing Ceremony this summer!”

Mike Tirico, Jimmy Fallon, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir

Terry Gannon, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski announced as commentators for Closing Ceremony

Joining the team are NBC Sports' Terry Gannon and former Olympians Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The trio are all experienced commentators in their own right, with Lipinski and Weir having previously served as Closing Ceremony hosts for the PyeongChang, Tokyo, and Beijing Games. Additionally, Gannon has been a gymnastics commentator, a role he will once again take on this Summer.

Weir cannot be more excited to join in on all the action this Summer and has a special look in mind already. "Now, I am just hunting down enough weave to build my Marie Antoinette hairstyle!" he joked in a statement to People.

Lipinski, who welcomed her first child in 2023, is just as happy to join in on what is sure to be a good time. "I am so excited to work another Closing Ceremony with Johnny and Terry, and interacting with Jimmy and Mike will make it even more of a party," she said to People.

When is the Olympic Closing Ceremony? NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Closing Ceremony from the Stade de France, the country’s national stadium, on Sunday, August 11, beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

French Elite acrobatic team Patrouille de France flies over the Eiffel Tower during the Olympic Games handover ceremony on August 08, 2021 in Paris, France.

What happens at the Olympic Closing Ceremony?

Closing Ceremonies often include extravagant performances by celebrities from the host country, but those details will not be revealed until the days before the big event. However, since the Olympics are steeped in decades of tradition, we have some idea of what will take place at the the Closing Ceremony. Below is a basic rundown of the Closing Ceremony protocol.

Flag Entry

For starters, the Closing Ceremony begins with the Parade of Flags, in which athletes from each nation walk with their flag into the stadium. Traditionally, the Greek flag leads the procession and the host country brings up the rear, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Parade of Athletes

In the Parade of Nations, the athletes follow behind their nation's flag. However, the parade has evolved in recent years and now features the athletes walking en masse to commemorate their summer together. This first happened during the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, when 17-year-old John Ian Wing, an Australian of Chinese descent, suggested that all athletes walk together in a show of unity, according to Olympics.com.

Paris 2024 Olympics medals designed by French luxury jewellery house Chaumet

The Final Medal Ceremony

Then, the final medal ceremony is hosted. Depending on the schedule, the athletes who competed on August 11 will likely be given their medals at the ceremony. Such sports include the marathon final, basketball, the modern pentathlon, volleyball, and water polo.

Immediately after, some of the newly-elected members of the International Olympic Committee will present flowers to volunteers who participated in the organization of the Games.

There is also a moment of remembrance between the medal ceremony and the next portion of the Closing Ceremony.

The Antwerp Ceremony

One element of the Closing Ceremony protocol became tradition after the Antwerp Games. This tradition consists of the raising of two flags: Greece's, in recognition of the Games' origins, and the flag of the next nation to host the Summer or Winter Olympics. As each flag is being raised, one at a time, the respective nation's anthem is played.

Then, the Olympic flag raised during the Opening Ceremony is lowered as the Olympic Hymn plays. In a symbolic move, the mayor the current host city passes the flag to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president, who then passes it to the mayor of the next city. So, for the Paris Closing Ceremony, this means Mayor Anne Hidalgo will pass the flag to IOC President Thomas Bach, who will present it to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who will return to her home city and raise the Olympic flag.

The Next Host City Offers a Preview

It's at this point that the L.A. Olympic Committee will have the opportunity to give viewers a sneak peek of what's to come when the Games head to the West Coast. For example, during the London Closing Ceremony, the organizers for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games had everyone on their feet with a Carnival-esque celebration.

"This segment is an invitation to the youth of the world to congregate in the host of the next edition of the Games," the IOC writes.

The President of the Organizing Committees for the Olympic Games then gives a speech, followed by the IOC President. Finally, the Olympic Flame is extinguished, marking the close of the Summer Games.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games countdown timer in front of Eiffel Tower in Paris, France

Watch live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, on NBC and Peacock beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.