“When I wear a jersey, I’m Stephen, and when I’m at home I’m dad," Curry said about the balance between being an NBA star and a father.

All About Steph Curry’s Growing Family with Wife Ayesha: "Everything to Me"

Touted as one of the most invaluable players in NBA history, Stephen Curry has devoted his career to revolutionizing basketball. But the two-time NBA MVP has another passion: his family.

Before his career with the Golden State Warriors, Steph met his wife at a young age. Their presence on social media has skyrocketed Steph into a unique kind of fame off the court. Fans and non-fans of basketball alike share an adoration for the Curry family, who continuously receive a flood of loving comments on social media calling them #relationshipgoals.

The All-Star has recently been in the spotlight after his name appeared in the USA Basketball Men’s National Team player pool for the 2024 Olympic Games. He is among many other top players in basketball who we might see on this summer’s roster, including Lebron James, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker. This would be Steph's first time stepping up to the Olympic level.

If Steph made it to the Olympic court, cheering him on in the stands would be his wife and three kids. And if the timing is right, a fifth Curry could be joining them! The couple recently announced that they’re expecting their fourth child, who will be an adorable addition to the giant population of fans repping number 30.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Currys ahead of what's sure to be an eventful year.

Steph and Ayesha Curry arrive at the 2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year Awards at The Regency Ballroom on December 08, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Photo: Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

Who is Stephen Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry? As a couple of teenagers in Charlotte, North Carolina, Curry met his future wife Ayesha at their youth church group. Ayesha reminisced with People about her first impressions of the basketball superstar. “My parents found this paper from my high school theater class where you had to write down what you wanted in a significant other,” she told the outlet. “At the bottom, it said, ‘No athletes, because they’re arrogant.'” After breaking her “no athletes” rule, the couple began dating during Curry’s years at Davidson College and eventually married in 2011. Since then, the husband and wife have welcomed three children, Riley, 11, Ryan, 8, and Cannon, 5. While Curry makes a name for himself on the court, Ayesha has spent time developing her career as a culinary buff.

Originally dreaming of becoming an actress, Ayesha moved to Los Angeles after high school to pursue a career on screen. After starting a family with Curry, she began her own claim to fame in 2014 with her blog Little Lights of Mine. With millions of followers on social media, Ayesha shed her identity as a basketball wife and found a whole new persona in the world of food.

The kitchen superstar has since published two cookbooks, The Seasoned Life and Full Plate, has a cooking show and developed a meal kit delivery service called Homemade, per Eater.com.

As a role model for her children, Ayesha says it’s important for them to know they can have a well-rounded life that includes family and a successful career.

"I think leading by example," she told E! Online. "And showing them you can have a passion and you can explore your interests and still be able to maintain everything else. I think that was important for me, as a woman, to be able to show them that."

Who are Stephen Curry’s kids, Riley, Ryan, and Canon? Curry has been a doting father to his children since his first born, Riley, arrived in 2012. Riley became a big sister when the family welcomed their daughter Ryan in 2015. Three years later, their youngest, Canon, was born.

With the couple’s social media presence, fans of Curry and Ayesha have been able to keep up with the growing family.

Riley Elizabeth Curry, Stephen Curry, Canon W. Jack Curry, Ayesha Curry and Ryan Carson Curry attend Eat. Learn. Play.'s 10th Annual Christmas with the Currys Celebration at The Bridge Yard on December 11, 2022 in Oakland, California. Photo: Noah Graham/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.

Riley Elizabeth Curry

The couple’s eldest daughter was born in July 2012 and had her first encounter with fame in 2015, when she interrupted a post-game press conference, notably expressing that her dad, Steph, was being “too loud,” according to ABC News.

Now 11, Riley is following in her parent's footsteps. Steph told People that, while there is “no pressure” on her to pursue a career in basketball like her father, Riley has taken an interest in volleyball. Ayesha also admitted to the outlet that Riley has serious cooking skills, just like her mother.

"She made us this chicken piccata the other night from scratch," Ayesha told People. "I did absolutely nothing. People were hitting me up like, 'That was fake, right?' And I'm like, 'Absolutely not, no.' She did it from start to finish and it was absolutely delicious. I was so proud I could cry."

Ryan Carson Curry

The couple’s second daughter, Ryan, was born July 2015. Steph and his wife took to Instagram to celebrate their daughter’s eighth birthday last summer, with Steph writing under a black and white photo of Ryan, “A little late on the post, but This. Is. Eight!”

In her own birthday post to her daughter, Ayesha reminisced on the day Ryan was born, calling her “My little night time baby. Full of energy, spunk, love and charisma. This girl makes my world go round.”

Canon W. Jack Curry

Steph Curry is congratulated by his son Canon as his daughter Riley looks on after their 121-115 NBA win against the Orlando Magic at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Photo: Jane Tyska/Digital First Media

The family welcomed their third July baby in 2018, when their son Canon entered the world. That same year, the couple revealed the heartfelt meaning behind their son’s name.

"We had his name picked out and then we had another girl's name picked out that we didn't end up using for Riley," Ayesha told People. "But Canon always stuck with us. France is one of our favorite places to vacation, and so his name's actually French and it means young wolf, which Stephen loved because we kind of consider ourselves a wolf pack."

On Canon’s most recent birthday, his father shared a hilarious pic of his son in the sand on Instagram, the caption: “Keep shining Young Wolf!! #5.”

Stephen Curry on being a father

Canon W. Jack Curry, Ayesha Curry, Ryan Carson Curry, Stephen Curry, and Riley Elizabeth Curry attend Eat. Learn. Play., the 8th Annual Christmas with the Currys hosted by Co-Founders Stephen and Ayesha Curry at Oakland Arena on December 19, 2020 in Oakland, California. Photo: Noah Graham/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.

Even as one of the kings of the NBA, Curry knows his No. 1 fans are his wife and children.

“Now that I have kids that are old enough to know what I’m doing, whether they’re in the arena or watching on TV, all of it means so much to be able to share those experiences with them, and my NBA career with my family,” he said, per the NBA.

Curry told Extra that as his kids get older, he can see them grasping the “magnitude” of his fame as a basketball star.

“But for the most part, I’m still Daddy,” he revealed to the outlet. “When I wear a jersey, I’m Stephen, and when I’m at home I’m dad — that's how they kind of treat it.”

Now the couple is expecting their fourth child and will soon become a family of six. Ayesha revealed to her followers that she was pregnant again in an Instagram photo launching the first digital issue of Sweet July, a magazine that shares the name of her popular lifestyle brand and skincare line.

“Introducing, The Village Issue, an appropriate theme for Founder Ayesha Curry who excitedly announces her growing family,” the post’s caption read.

The support from her loving husband is echoed through so many Instagram posts doting on Ayesha, including Steph's most recent post wishing her a happy birthday.

“You are everything to me and our beautiful family,” part of the caption read. “The smile and the goofiness that lights up the room. But always count on you to keep it real and keep our family pushing forward.”