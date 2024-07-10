Who's on the U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball Team?

Since the utter domination of the Barcelona Summer Olympics by the original Dream Team, the basketball world has long considered Team USA's 1992 roster to be the greatest collection of athletes the sport has ever seen.

Winning each Olympic game by a jaw-dropping average of 44 points, the 1992 Team USA Olympic basketball team – led by legends like Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and a host of other future Hall of Famers – easily won the gold medal and catapulted the NBA in a new, international light.

For decades, many fans believed the 1992 squad would forever be the high watermark of unbelievable basketball talent competing on a world stage. Countless people thought the loaded roster of the Dream Team would never be topped.

The 2024 Team USA Men's Basketball Roster is Finalized

Well, the 2024 Olympic team has just been announced – so let the debate begin. The official roster is loaded from top-to-bottom, featuring all-stars across the board – including some of the best players in history.

USA Basketball Men's National Team managing director Grant Hill – a basketball legend and a gold medalist in his own right – was responsible for selecting the squad. If the roster is any indication, fans worldwide are in for a treat.

"The United States is home to some of the best basketball players in the world and I appreciate the vast interest in being part of this roster," Hill told NBA.com, alluding to the unusually high interest of current NBA players wanting to participate in Paris. "These decisions weren't easy, but it was a pleasure to go through the process and reach this outcome. We have the utmost respect for the level of competition we will face this summer. The Olympics represent the pinnacle of sport and the world will be watching the USA as we play in the toughest basketball tournament in history."

International competition has only become more fierce in the last few years, as many of the top players in the NBA are foreign-born, including superstars like multi-time league MVP Serbia's Nikola Jokić and Slovakia's 25-year-old phenom Luka Dončić. However, the all-time greats see no problem with testing their mettle among the best of the best, and based on what was announced today, many basketball fans believe that Team USA is the overwhelming odds-on favorite to take home the gold medal in Paris. However, Grant Hill isn't wrong; the Olympics will be home to the most demanding basketball tournament in history.

To up the excitement level even further, it's also been announced that none other than Noah Eagle will lead the television broadcast as lead announcer for NBC's coverage of both the men's and women's Team USA games this summer. At the age of 26, Noah Eagle has already proven to be one of college basketball's premier announcers – and now he'll have the opportunity to show off his play-by-play skills on an international stage.

With that, it's time to meet Team USA's latest Dream Team:

Who Made the U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball Team?

LeBron James

Although LeBron James is no stranger to competing in the Olympics, it's fitting that the NBA's all-time scoring leader headlines the 2024 roster – greatness is always welcomed on a team for whom a gold medal is the only acceptable outcome. As arguably the most well-rounded player in basketball's history, James will look to make his mark in the Olympics one last time.

Steph Curry

In the eyes of millions of fans, Steph Curry is the best pure shooter in NBA history, especially from beyond the arc. Conventional wisdom suggests that Curry will be even more effective during the 2024 Summer Olympics – the international three-point line is just over 22 feet from the basket compared to 23.75 feet in the NBA. Scoring records may be broken in Paris, people. Just wait.

Kevin Durant

Speaking of scoring, Kevin Durant has proven that he's one of the best scorers in history over his illustrious NBA career. At nearly seven feet tall, his playing style resembles Kobe Bryant more than a traditional big man. Like Steph Curry, he's exceptionally prolific from three-point land, making him an incredible asset in international play.

Joel Embiid

Despite battling a myriad of injuries this year, Joel Embiid – the reigning NBA MVP – will suit up for Team USA in Paris. Blessed with a soft touch, unstoppable post moves, and an unrivaled passion for the game, he'll be manning the center position for Team USA. As one of the best defenders and scorers in the NBA (he averaged over 33 points per game in his MVP season), he's a matchup nightmare for any opposing team.

Jayson Tatum

The pride and joy of Boston, Jayson Tatum, has proven to be one of the best two-way players in the NBA since he entered the league in 2017. A perennial MVP contender, Tatum's inside-out game will give fits to any international opponent – he's a logical choice for Team USA's starting lineup.

Devin Booker

If there's one thing this team has in spades, it's unrelenting firepower, and there may not be a better pure scorer on Team USA than Devin Booker. He's made a career in Phoenix by wowing fans with countless offensive flurries, and we're looking forward to seeing the 27-year-old dazzle fans with his ball-handling and shooting skills.

Derrick White

Derrick White, the 30-year-old Boston Celtics guard, was named to Team USA on July 10 after Kawhi Leonard withdrew from the squad. White's coming off an NBA title and averaged 15.2 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds in the most recent NBA campaign, good for a spot on the NBA All Defensive Second Team for the second year in a row.

Anthony Davis

Operating as the 1B to LeBron James' 1A on the Los Angeles Lakers for a half-decade, Anthony Davis – like many of his fellow Olympians – plays like a guard, although he has the body of an imposing, old-school center. Davis will look to the Olympic Games to cement his place as one of the most versatile big men in basketball history.

Bam Adebayo

As one of the youngest players on Team USA, 26-year-old Bam Adebayo is a two-way threat who has made a career out of being incredibly efficient while playing for the NBA's Miami Heat. Although he's considered undersized in the NBA at the center position (he's 6'9"), Adebayo's physical style overpowers countless opponents – we can't imagine any international players are looking forward to going up against him in the tournament.

Anthony Edwards

Thanks to an impressive 25.9 points per game this season (and a penchant for awe-inspiring in-game dunks that will live on forever through the magic of social media), 22-year-old Anthony Edwards is the youngest player on the 2024 Team USA roster, which means one thing: he'll be looking to prove himself as one of the best up-and-coming athletes in the world. Naturally, he'll be an asset to the team, and we can't wait to see what kind of dunks he pulls off in the tournament!

Tyrese Haliburton

While offensive prowess will get you far in the Olympic tournament, defense ultimately wins championships. Tyrese Haliburton, 24, is a tremendous defender and will surely be on the court when Team USA needs a defensive stop. (Oh, and it doesn't hurt that he averages over 20 points per game for the NBA's Indiana Pacers this year.)

Jrue Holiday

As one of the elder statesmen on the team, 33-year-old Jrue Holiday shores up Team USA's bench with old-school veteran leadership and defense that has never wavered throughout his NBA career. Don't be surprised if Team USA leans on Holiday's experience later in the tournament.

Now that the roster has been finalized, it's time to look forward to the 2024 Summer Olympics as Team USA looks to add another gold medal to their already impressive trophy case. Fans and experts alike are already calling this team the true successor to the original Dream Team, a sentiment shared by USA Basketball itself:

