The Dallas Cowboys 2025-2026 NFL Schedule: Everything to Know

The Cowboys are hoping for a big comeback in the 2025-2026 season.

The 2025-2026 NFL Season is fast approaching, and some teams are eager to see if they can turn things around after struggling the season before. That's definitely true for the Dallas Cowboys, and 2025 is looking brighter.

RELATED: The 2025 NFL Schedule: Every Regular Season Game Revealed

After a 7-10 2024 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2020, and losing their star quarterback Dak Prescott to injury, the Cowboys look to be back at full strength this season. Prescott is back, as is leading wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and they've picked up top talent in the offseason, including trading for receiver George Pickens and drafting Texas running back Jaydon Blue.

But the road to a playoff berth won't be easy. The NFC East is now led by two major playoff contenders, including 2024 standouts the Washington Commanders and, of course, the 2025 Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys will face both teams twice this upcoming season, including an opening night showdown against the Eagles on NBC.

RELATED: Which NFL Games are on Sunday Night Football in 2025-2026?

But their own division isn't the only challenge for the Cowboys this year. Their 2025-2026 regular season schedule, as revealed by the NFL, also includes games against NFC powers like the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings, and a Thanksgiving Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs. They will also headline NBC's Sunday Night Football twice this season, including that key late-season matchup against the Vikings.

So, who else will the Cowboys face, and when can you catch the games? Let's take a look at the full schedule below.

Amani Oruwariye #27 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with DeMarvion Overshown #13 and Israel Mukuamu #24 after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on September 26, 2024. Photo: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys 2025-2026 regular season schedule:

Week 1 (Thu, Sep 4): @ Philadelphia Eagles (8:20 PM ET – NBC/Peacock)

(Thu, Sep 4): @ Philadelphia Eagles (8:20 PM ET – NBC/Peacock) Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): vs New York Giants (1:00 PM ET)

(Sun, Sep 14): vs New York Giants (1:00 PM ET) Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): @ Chicago Bears (4:25 PM ET)

(Sun, Sep 21): @ Chicago Bears (4:25 PM ET) Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): vs Green Bay Packers (8:20 PM ET – NBC)

(Sun, Sep 28): vs Green Bay Packers (8:20 PM ET – NBC) Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): @ New York Jets (1:00 PM ET)

(Sun, Oct 5): @ New York Jets (1:00 PM ET) Week 6 (Sun, Oct 12): vs Carolina Panthers (1:00 PM ET)

(Sun, Oct 12): vs Carolina Panthers (1:00 PM ET) Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): vs Washington Commanders (4:25 PM)

(Sun, Oct 19): vs Washington Commanders (4:25 PM) Week 8 (Sun, Oct 26): @ Denver Broncos (4:25 PM ET)

(Sun, Oct 26): @ Denver Broncos (4:25 PM ET) Week 9 (Mon, Nov 3): vs Arizona Cardinals (8:15 PM ET)

(Mon, Nov 3): vs Arizona Cardinals (8:15 PM ET) Week 10 BYE WEEK

BYE WEEK Week 11 (Mon, Nov 17): @ Las Vegas Raiders (8:15 PM ET)

(Mon, Nov 17): @ Las Vegas Raiders (8:15 PM ET) Week 12 (Sun, Nov 23): vs Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 PM ET)

(Sun, Nov 23): vs Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 PM ET) Week 13 (Thu, Nov 27): vs Kansas City Chiefs (4:30 PM ET)

(Thu, Nov 27): vs Kansas City Chiefs (4:30 PM ET) Week 14 (Thu, Dec 4): @ Detroit Lions (8:15 PM ET)

(Thu, Dec 4): @ Detroit Lions (8:15 PM ET) Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): vs Minnesota Vikings (8:20 PM ET - NBC)

(Sun, Dec 14): vs Minnesota Vikings (8:20 PM ET - NBC) Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): @ Los Angeles Chargers (1:00 PM ET)

(Sun, Dec 21): @ Los Angeles Chargers (1:00 PM ET) Week 17 (Thu, Dec 25): vs Washington Commanders (1:00 PM ET)

(Thu, Dec 25): vs Washington Commanders (1:00 PM ET) Week 18 (TBD): @ New York Giants (Time & TV TBD)

The 2025-2026 NFL regular season kicks off when the Cowboys face the Eagles Thursday, September 4 on NBC and Peacock.

For more Dallas Cowboys news, head to NBC Sports.