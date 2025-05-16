What’s Steph Curry Doing Next? NBA Star Talks Future Plans

The Warriors are out of the NBA Playoffs, so what will Steph Curry do next?

NBA superstar Stephen Curry is, without question, one of the most accomplished, influential, and beloved basketball stars of the last two decades. His knockout shooting changed the way the modern NBA thinks about offense, his personality has won over legions of fans, and he's got four NBA titles, two league MVPs, an Olympic gold medal, and a Peacock comedy series to show for it all.

But Curry is also much closer to the end of his career than the beginning. With the Golden State Warriors' elimination from the NBA Playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves this week, Curry's 16th season came to a close, one that was already cut a couple of games short by a hamstring injury early in the playoff series. This would be the time for a lot of stars to reassess, to look at where they are and what they can hope to achieve if they keep playing.

So, with all that in mind, and knowing that the NBA is returning to NBC this fall, it's worth wondering: What is Steph Curry going to do next?

Is Steph Curry retiring?

Though Curry did not directly address possible retirement at the end of the season, at a press conference earlier this week, he did give every indication that he intends to return to the Golden State Warriors next season to take another shot at what would be his fifth NBA title.

It was a bit of a rough season for the Warriors. They struggled early, then traded to get star Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat back in February, putting them back into contention. They won their first round playoff series, defeating the Houston Rockets, but thanks in part to Curry's injury, couldn't finish things out against the Timberwolves. With Butler now a key part of the starting lineup, though, Curry feels that the Warriors have a shot at optimizing their team and taking another shot in 2025-2026.

“All we wanted was a chance, and to finish the year like we did, to sneak in the playoffs and win that first round (over Houston), there’s a lot to be proud of for sure, considering where we were,” Curry said, according to the San Francisco Standard. “But definitely disappointed and frankly just sad that I wasn’t out there able to play. We have hopefully a bright future in terms of coming back next year and trying again.”

For now, Curry will take a step back from basketball while the rest of the NBA Playoffs unfold, spend some time with his family, and recover from his injury. But he noted before the press conference was over that several key Warriors personnel, including himself, teammate Draymond Green, and head coach Steve Kerr, have two-year contracts remaining with the organization. Plenty of time to make another playoff run.

“Yeah, our contracts are all — me, Draymond, Steve, Jimmy, all two years — and we want this ride to last as long as possible,” Curry said.

How old is Steph Curry?

Curry celebrated his 37th birthday back in March, making him one of the older stars in the NBA at the moment, but certainly not the oldest. LeBron James, for example, turned 40 back in December of 2024, and led the Los Angeles Lakers through a playoff run this season while still putting up very solid numbers.

While 16 seasons in the NBA is certainly a lot of miles for a star like Curry, who still spends a lot of time on the floor as a key member of the Warriors, it's far from the end of the road in the modern game, something Curry noted at the same press conference earlier this week.

“Yeah, and then if we win some, it could be longer than that because I still think that we have a lot of great basketball left ahead of us,” Curry said, referring to the two-year contract keeping him tied to the Warriors at the moment. “I don’t think this age thing is anything the way that everybody is taking care of their bodies, doing right. I think the potential is there.”

So rest easy, Warriors fan. Curry sounds like he wants to stick around as long as he possibly can, and he'll definitely be back for the 2025-2026 season, when The NBA on NBC returns for the first time in more than 20 years.

