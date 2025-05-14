How to Watch the 150th Preakness Stakes on NBC & Peacock

Blake Shelton's New Album Was Inspired by Post Malone, Talks No. 1 Hit "Texas" and The Voice Return

Just because the Kentucky Derby is over, that doesn't mean all the horse racing fun is done for the year.

We've still got the 150th Annual Preakness Stakes that will air on both NBC and Peacock this weekend. The famous competition has taken place at the historic Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland since it was first founded in 1873. One of its most famous champions (and the holder of the Preakness track record) is the iconic Triple Crown winner Secretariat.

“The 150th Preakness Stakes is a milestone moment for Baltimore and in sports history," Belinda Stronach, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, 1/ST said in a statement earlier this month. "The Preakness holds a unique place as one of the longest and continuously held sporting events in the United States and 1/ST is proud to be part of that legacy. Preakness 150 is a celebration of racing, entertainment, culture, and community, and is the kick off to a bright new era for Thoroughbred racing in Maryland."

This will be the final Preakness held at the original Pimlico, which is set to be demolished as part of a wider redevelopment project. Next year's event will take place at nearby Laurel Park, before it returns to an upgraded Pimlico in 2027.

How can you watch the 2025 Preakness? Preakness Weekend kicks off on Peacock this Friday, May 16, at 4:30 p.m. ET with three races, headlined by the 3-year-old fillies-only Black-Eyed Susan Stakes. The 150th Preakness Stakes coverage begins Saturday, May 17, on CNBC, before heading over to NBC and Peacock at 4 p.m. ET. Post time for the big race is set for 7:01 p.m. Grammy Award-winning artist T-Pain will cap off the festivities with a trackside performance after the final race.

The field crosses the finish line during a turf race ahead of the 148th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

The personalities on-hand will be host Mike Tirico; analysts Jerry Bailey (Hall of Fame jockey and two-time Preakness winner) and Randy Moss; handicapper Matt Bernier; host/reporter Ahmed Fareed; reporters Britney Eurton, Donna Brothers, Kenny Rice, and Nick Luck; and race caller Larry Collmus.

The coverage slate includes:

A spotlight on Preakness Stakes competitor Heart of Honor (trained by Jamie Osborne, whose daughter Saffie Osborne, occupies the saddle as jockey)

A look at the 151st Kentucky Derby and runner-up Journalism

Slow-motion cameras capturing all photo finishes

Several jockey-based camera setups

Coverage from the air via fixed wing plane and live drone

A camera solely fixed on announcer Larry Collmus

What horses are running in this year's Preakness?

The horses competing in the Black-Eyed Susan race are Liam in the Dust, Princess Aliyah, Margie's Intention, Runnin N Gunnin, Paris Lily, Kinzie Queen, Reply, Amarth, and Moon Cache.

The horses competing in the Preakness Stakes are Goal Oriented, American Promise, Heart of Honor, Pay Billy, River Thames, Sandman, Clever Again, Gosger, and last — but most certainly not least — Kentucky Derby runner-up, Journalism.

