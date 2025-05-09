Everything to Know About the 150th Preakness Stakes on NBC & Peacock

Melissa Rivers on Getting Married and Honoring Her Late Mother Joan Rivers with a Special (Extended)

After Sovereignty held off favorite Journalism down the muddy final stretch of the 151st Kentucky Derby last weekend, all eyes in the horse racing world now turn to the 2025 Preakness Stakes, “the Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown,” coming up on Armed Forces Day, the third Saturday in May, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Alas, Sovereignty won't be participating in this year's race, the 150th Preakness Stakes, the second race in the sport's elusive Triple Crown, and the second most attended equestrian event in the United States (behind the Derby). With Sovereignty out, the Triple Crown remains as elusive as ever, and gives the rest of the field a chance to take home the winner's share of the $2 million total purse.

With all the glory and tradition of the Preakness coming to the NBC family of networks, here's everything you need to know about the historic race.

What is the Preakness Stakes?

Frankie Dettori on Balnikhov wins the G3 Dinner Party Stakes on a rainy Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course on May 18, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Horsephotos/Getty Images

Every third Saturday in May – two weeks after the Kentucky Derby and three weeks before the Belmont Stakes – the Preakness Stakes is run along 1+3⁄16 miles (9.5 furlongs) of track at historic Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, where the legendary Triple Crown winner Secretariat set the Preakness record of 1:53.0 in 1973.

Though the Kentucky Derby/Kentucky Oaks holds the distinction of being America’s longest continuously held major sporting event, the Preakness is actually two years older, having first been run in 1873, though not continuously since. And this year is extra special, as its the race's sesquicentennial: the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes.

What is the Triple Crown? The elusive Triple Crown is is awarded to the rare 3-year-old Thoroughbred who wins the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes (coming up on Saturday, June 7) all in a single horse racing season. The last horse to win the Triple Crown was Justify in 2018.

Why is Sovereignty not racing in the Preakness Stakes? After winning the Kentucky Derby, the horse Sovereignty will not be competing at the Preakness Stakes. The owners said the decision was in the best interest of the horse, though Sovereignty is currently expected to compete in the Belmont Stakes on June 7.

Why is it called the Preakness?

A horse goes over the track during a training session ahead of the 147th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 18, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Ever wonder why the Preakness isn't called the Baltimore Stakes, so as to reflect its location, akin to the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes? Well, instead of being named for its location, the Preakness was named by former Maryland Governor Oden Bowie, after a colt, Preakness, who won the Dinner Party Stakes on the day that Pimlico was opened: October 25, 1870.

What Happened at the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

Jaime Torres and Seize the Grey celebrate winning the Preakness 149 hosted by 1/ST at Pimlico Race Course on May 18, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for 1/ST

If last year’s running of the 149th Preakness Stakes is a foreshadowing of what we can expect this year, then you'll definitely want to tune in to the race's 150th running.

The 2024 Preakness Stakes found 9-1 shot Seize the Grey, trained by Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, besting the field, including Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan, around a very muddy Pimlico Race Course. Seize the Grey led from start to finish and won by a comfortable 2 1/4 lengths, with a time of 1:56.82. Mystik Dan came in second, thwarting yet another Triple Crown opportunity, while Catching Freedom finished third.

How to Watch the 2025 Preakness Stakes

The annual Preakness Weekend festivities kick off Friday, May 16 with a full day of racing, including the Grade II, fillies-only Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at 4:48 p.m. ET, which you can catch on Peacock.

The Preakness Stakes takes place the following day, Saturday, May 17, with coverage on CNBC, NBC, and Peacock beginning at 2 p.m. ET, and the big race coming to you live with an approximate post time of 6:50 p.m. ET.

For all the latest odds and news, check out NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app.