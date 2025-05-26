The Philadelphia Eagles 2025-2026 NFL Schedule: Everything to Know

Before the NFL season begins, let's take a look at what the Super Bowl champs are up against.

We're just a couple of months away from the return of NFL Football, and that means fans everywhere are making plans to catch their favorite teams live in-person, and of course on NBC's Sunday Night Football. Every team has a dedicated fanbase all its own, but no one else is heading into the 2025-2026 season as happy as the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles closed out the 2025-25 campaign with a dominant win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, clinching their first league championship since 2018 and their second in team history. That means they're heading into the new season with their heads held high, and with much of their roster intact, including Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts and league rushing champion Saquon Barkley.

But the Eagles will have a tough road back to the Super Bowl. Their schedule is packed with tough opponents, from division rivals to NFC titans to a rematch with the Chiefs. So, before the season gets underway, let's take a closer look at the Eagles' 2025-2026 schedule.

The Philadelphia Eagles 2025-2026 regular season schedule

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Eagles football will return August 7 for a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, followed by exhibition matches against the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets. The regular season then gets underway September 4, when the Eagles will have the honor of opening the regular season with the very first game of the year.

Philly will kick things off this season for the entire league with a primetime game on NBC, where they'll face longtime NFC East rivals the Dallas Cowboys at home. From there, they'll move on to other key games, including a battle with the Chiefs and matchups with in-conference heavyweights like the Detroit Lions, the Minnesota Vikings, and two games with division rivals and 2024-2025 playoff contenders, the Washington Commanders.

Check out the Philadelphia Eagles' complete 2025/26 NFL schedule below (all times Eastern):

Week 1: Thursday, September 4: Home vs. Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM (NBC)

Week 2: Sunday, September 14: Away at Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM

Week 3: Sunday, September 21: Home vs. Los Angeles Rams at 1 PM

Week 4: Sunday, September 28: Away at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 PM

Week 5: Sunday, October 5: Home vs. Denver Broncos at 1 PM

Week 6: Thursday, October 9: Away at New York Giants at 8:15 PM

Week 7: Sunday, October 19: Away at Minnesota Vikings at 1 PM

Week 8: Sunday, October 26: Home vs. New York Giants at 1 PM

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Monday, November 10: Away at Green Bay Packers at 8:15 PM

Week 11: Sunday, November 16: Home vs. Detroit Lions at 8:20 PM (NBC)

Week 12: Sunday, November 23: Away at Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM

Week 13: Friday, November 28: Home vs. Chicago Bears at 3 PM

Week 14: Monday, December 8: Away at Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 PM

Week 15: Sunday, December 14: Home vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 1 PM

Week 16: Saturday, December 20: Away at Washington Commanders at either 4:30 PM or 8 PM

Week 17: Sunday, December 28: Away at Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM

Week 18: Date TBD: Home vs. Washington Commanders (Time and Network TBD)

Note: Some games are subject to flex scheduling, which means times may change.

The 2025-2026 NFL regular season kicks off with the Eagles vs. Cowboys on Thursday, September 4 on NBC and Peacock. Keep watching that weekend for the return of primetime's number one show, with the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Buffalo Bills on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

