Penn State vs. Oregon "White Out" Leads NBC's Early Big Ten College Football Slate

It's pretty much summer, which means that basketball's wrapping up and baseball's on constantly. But if you're a football fan, you're no doubt waiting for the fall, because it means the long-awaited return of College Football.

The Big Ten Conference is home to the last two national champions in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), with the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes taking home the trophy in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Will the conference produce another champion this year? We'll find out soon enough, and a big portion of the action will be live on NBC and Peacock!

NBC announces opening games on Big Ten Saturday Night

Penn State Nittany Lions fans celebrate after a touchdown during the first half of the White Out game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Washington Huskies at Beaver Stadium on November 9, 2024 in State College, Pennsylvania. Photo: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

This week, the network unveiled their opening games in the Big Ten Saturday Night series, featuring key conference matchups and early games for Big Ten teams broadcast live on NBC and streaming on Peacock. The action will begin on Friday, August 29 and continue throughout the college football season.

Perhaps the biggest matchup in NBC's Big Ten lineup this season arrives September 27, when the Penn State Nittany Lions host the Oregon Ducks for Penn State's annual "White Out" game -- a tradition in which fans, players, and coaches from Penn State all wear white -- which is a rematch of major Big Ten powers. Both teams made it the College Football Playoff last year, and Oregon even won the Big Ten Championship Game before falling in the playoffs to Ohio State.

What else can you expect from the Big Ten Saturday Night slate? How about games featuring Ohio State, Michigan, and even a Rivalry Week matchup between Indiana and Purdue on Thanksgiving Weekend?

NBC & Peacock's 2025 Big Ten Saturday Night Slate (through November)

Western Illinois at Illinois - Friday, August 29, 7:30 p.m. ET

New Mexico at Michigan - Saturday, August 30, 7:30 p.m. ET

Miami of Ohio at Rutgers - Saturday, September 6, 3:30 p.m. ET (Peacock Exclusive)

Boston College at Michigan State - Saturday, September 6, 7:30 p.m. ET

Towson at Maryland - Saturday, September 13, Noon ET (Peacock Exclusive)

Ohio at Ohio State - Saturday, September 13, 7 p.m. ET

Oregon at Penn State - Saturday, September 27, 7:30 p.m. ET

Indiana at Purdue - Saturday, November 28, 7:30 p.m. ET

