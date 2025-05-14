Notre Dame Football 2025 Schedule: Which Games Air on NBC & Peacock? (DETAILS)

Last season, Notre Dame came as close as you can get without winning it all in college football, mounting a historic campaign that came just short when the Fighting Irish fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes in January’s National Championship game.

This season, the Irish will be back under head coach Marcus Freeman for another run at college football’s top prize, and for the 35th year in a row, they’ll be right at home on NBC. Under the current agreement that runs through 2029, NBC and Peacock will remain the place to catch every Notre Dame home game, and for the 2025-2026 season, that means no fewer than seven glorious, Golden-Domed Saturdays filled with Fighting Irish football.

Notre Dame football on NBC & Peacock: The 2025-2026 schedule

Head Coach Marcus Freeman on the sidelines with his team

Notre Dame’s package of NBC and Peacock games is absolutely stacked for the 2025-2026 season, showcasing a marquee contest against an SEC foe, a first-time-ever matchup against Boise State, plus home games against traditional rivals Navy and USC. There’s even a Peacock exclusive in the mix for good measure — so let’s break it all down while we bide our time for the blessed return of college football this fall.

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M (Saturday, September 13)

The Irish open their home slate against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, September 13, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. It’s a rematch of last year’s season opener that saw Notre Dame nab a 23-13 win on the road against the then-No. 20 Aggies. Notre Dame leads the overall series by a 4-2 margin.

Notre Dame vs. Purdue (Saturday, September 20)

On Saturday, September 20, in-state rival Purdue will make the short trip to South Bend for a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup that will air on NBC and simulstream on Peacock beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Notre Dame vs. Boise State (Saturday, October 4)

For the first time in program history, the Irish will take on the Boise State Broncos — another team with lots to prove after making the College Football Playoff last season. The game will land on NBC and Peacock beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State (Saturday, October 11) — Peacock exclusive

Notre Dame’s October 11 game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack marks the fifth consecutive year that Peacock will exclusively stream a Fighting Irish home game. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET., and the only place to catch the action is on Peacock.

Notre Dame vs. USC (Saturday, October 18)

NBC and Peacock will broadcast the next chapter in one of college football’s most storied traditional rivalries when the Trojans of USC travel to Indiana to take on the Fighting Irish this season. Tune in for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff as Notre Dame looks to extend their recent winning streak against the Trojans, while seeking to add to their overall 52-38-5 lead across the two teams’ historic matchup (which dates all the way back to 1926).

Notre Dame vs. Navy (Saturday, November 8)

Another classic college football spectacle awaits on November 8, when the Irish will welcome the Navy Midshipmen for an NBC and Peacock home contest that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Notre Dame owns the overall edge in this one too, bringing an 83-13-1 record against Navy into the 2025-2026 season.

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse (Saturday, November 22)

The season’s final home game will bring the Syracuse Orange to South Bend for an NBC and Peacock broadcast that kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch Notre Dame football on NBC and Peacock

The Notre Dame flag

NBC will broadcast six Notre Dame home games for the 2025-2026 college football season, with Peacock simulstreaming each and every matchup including pre-and postgame coverage. On top of that, Peacock will serve as the exclusive live streaming home for the Irish’s October 11 game against North Carolina State, adding up to a whopping seven Notre Dame home games across both platforms this season.

Peacock’s also the place to relive Notre Dame’s epic 2024-2025 season from deep behind the scenes, with the documentary series Here Come the Irish capturing unprecedented footage from inside the program’s drive toward the national championship game. Click here to stream all episodes!

