The Olympic and Paralympic Torch Relays will serve as a spectacular show of teamwork and culture as the iconic Olympic flame travels through 65 French regions and territories before arriving in Paris.

What is the Route for the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Torch Relays?

During the spring and early summer, the Olympic flame will be illuminating numerous regions across France and their overseas territories as part of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Torch Relays.

The torch was lit on Monday, April 15 in Olympia, Greece, in commemoration of the Olympics' historical birthplace. It then began its journey to Athens to board the “Belem,” a three-masted ship that will carry the torch across the ocean to land in its first stop in France – Marseille.

From May 8 to July 26, thousands of people – from Olympic athletes to volunteers – will carry the torch through more than 400 towns across France and French territories until its last stop in Paris for the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony.

More Olympics coverage from NBC Insider:

Everything to Know About Women’s Artistic Gymnastics

The Meaning Behind the Olympic Rings and How the Iconic Logo Came to Fruition

USA Basketball Women's National Team's Preliminary Roster Revealed Ahead of Olympic Qualifiers

The history of the Olympic Torch Relay

The first torch relay took place for the 1936 Summer Games in Berlin, when the Olympic flame was first carried from Olympia to the German host city, according to the International Olympic Committee.

The torch is traditionally kindled in Olympia, in an event organized by the Hellenic Olympic Committee. The 2024 Olympic Torch Relay will have 600 torchbearers carry the flame across 41 towns in Greece until it reaches the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, where it will cross the Mediterranean to start its epic journey around France, according to Paris 2024.

Greek actress Mary Mina, playing the role of the High Priestess, holds the torch during the flame lighting ceremony for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics at the Ancient Olympia archeological site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southern Greece on April 16, 2024 in Olympia, Greece. Photo: Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

Every relay is an opportunity to celebrate the history and culture of the host nation. This year, the Olympic Flame will journey past iconic sites, such as the Lascaux caves, home to hundreds of prehistoric paintings believed to date back up to 17,000 years ago; the archaeological site at Alesia, where Julius Caesar defeated the Gauls in 52 B.C.E; the palace at Versailles, built by King Louis XIV in the 1660s.

Torchbearers will also travel across the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific oceans to reach six French territories: French Guiana, New Caledonia, Réunion, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe, and Martinique.

Who will be participating? A selected 10,000 torchbearers will participate in the Olympic Torch Relay, consisting of 69 team relays of 24 people. Each team is made up of champions, everyday athletes, volunteers, referees, coaches and more, who are members of the 34 Olympic and Paralympic Federations, according to Paris 2024. Stephanos Ntouskos, who won an individual gold medal for Greece in rowing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was the first bearer of the Olympic torch as it began its journey through Greece. The final torchbearer in Greece will be Ioannis Fountoulis, a silver medal-winning Greek water polo player from the 2020 Games, who will hand the flame to President of Greece's National Olympic Committee Spyros Capralos, who will then transfer it to the Paris organizing committee on April 26, according to Olympics.com.

Stephanos Ntouskos, First Greek torchbearer walks during the flame lighting ceremony for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics at the Ancient Olympia archeological site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southern Greece on April 16, 2024 in Olympia, Greece. Photo: Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

The 1,000 torchbearers that make up the six Paralympic Torch Relay team relays will highlight groups deeply involved in the Paralympic Movement. This includes volunteers from the Paralympic federation, exceptional young para-athletes, all-star Paralympians, innovators using sport for social impact and supporters of those who are disabled.

The relays will capture the value of sport and teamwork in France, showcasing spectacular events, like skateboarding through Bordeaux, archery at Château de Compiègne and cycling around Mont-Saint-Michel.

“The Torch Relay is, above all, a human adventure, represented by the stories of each Torchbearer,” said Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet, per Paris 2024. “Be they athletes or sports enthusiasts, committed to their local communities or involved in meaningful community projects, the people we call the Forerunners represent the richness and diversity of our society. With them, the Torch Relay will be a wonderful moment of openness, transmission and sharing.”

The Torch Relay Map for The Paris 2024 Olympics. Photo: Paris 2024

What is the Olympic Torch Relay Route? For 68 days, the Olympic Flame will visit 65 French regions and territories. May 8: Marseille May 9: Marseille May 10: Var May 11: Alpes-de-Haute-Provence May 12: Bouches-du-Rhône May 13: Millau-Sète-Montpellier May 14: Corse May 15: Pyrénées-Orientales May 16: Aude May 17: Haute-Garonne May 18: Gers May 19: Hautes-Pyrénées May 20: Pyrénées-Atlantiques May 22: Dordogne May 23: Bordeaux et le libournais May 24: Charente May 25: Vienne May 27: Indre May 28: Maine-et-Loire May 29: Mayenne May 30: Calvados May 31: Manche June 1: Ille-et-Vilaine June 2: Deux-Sèvres June 4: Vendée June 5: Entre Loire et Atlantique June 6: Morbihan June 7: Finistère June 9: Guyane June 12: La Réunion June 13: Polynésie Française June 15: Guadeloupe June 17: Martinique June 18: Alpes-Maritimes June 19: Vaucluse June 20: Drôme June 21: Vichy June 22: Loire June 23: Haute-Savoie June 25: Doubs June 26: Collectivité Européenne d'Alsace June 27: Moselle June 28: Haute-Marne June 29: Meuse June 30: Marne July 2: Nord July 3: Pas-de-Calais July 4: Somme July 5: Seine-Maritime July 6; Eure July 7: C'Chartres July 8: Loir-et-Cher July 10: Loiret July 11: Yonne July 12: Côte-d'Or July 13: Aube July 14: Paris July 15: Paris July 17: Aisne July 18: Oise July 19: Val-d'Oise July 20: Seine-et-Marne July 21: Val-de-Marne July 22: Essonne July 23: Yvelines July 24: Hauts-de-Seine July 25: Seine-Saint-Denis July 26: Paris

To watch the torch ignite the Olympic cauldron in Paris, tune in to our Opening Ceremony coverage July 26 on NBC and Peacock.