What is the Route for the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Torch Relays?

The Olympic and Paralympic Torch Relays will serve as a spectacular show of teamwork and culture as the iconic Olympic flame travels through 65 French regions and territories before arriving in Paris.

By Elisabeth Ford
Kelly Clarkson, Peyton Manning & Mike Tirico Preview Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

During the spring and early summer, the Olympic flame will be illuminating numerous regions across France and their overseas territories as part of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Torch Relays.

The torch was lit on Monday, April 15 in Olympia, Greece, in commemoration of the Olympics' historical birthplace. It then began its journey to Athens to board the “Belem,” a three-masted ship that will carry the torch across the ocean to land in its first stop in France – Marseille.

From May 8 to July 26, thousands of people – from Olympic athletes to volunteers – will carry the torch through more than 400 towns across France and French territories until its last stop in Paris for the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony.

The history of the Olympic Torch Relay

The first torch relay took place for the 1936 Summer Games in Berlin, when the Olympic flame was first carried from Olympia to the German host city, according to the International Olympic Committee.

The torch is traditionally kindled in Olympia, in an event organized by the Hellenic Olympic Committee. The 2024 Olympic Torch Relay will have 600 torchbearers carry the flame across 41 towns in Greece until it reaches the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, where it will cross the Mediterranean to start its epic journey around France, according to Paris 2024.

the High Priestess during the flame Lighting Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympics
Greek actress Mary Mina, playing the role of the High Priestess, holds the torch during the flame lighting ceremony for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics at the Ancient Olympia archeological site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southern Greece on April 16, 2024 in Olympia, Greece. Photo: Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

Every relay is an opportunity to celebrate the history and culture of the host nation. This year, the Olympic Flame will journey past iconic sites, such as the Lascaux caves, home to hundreds of prehistoric paintings believed to date back up to 17,000 years ago; the archaeological site at Alesia, where Julius Caesar defeated the Gauls in 52 B.C.E; the palace at Versailles, built by King Louis XIV in the 1660s.

Torchbearers will also travel across the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific oceans to reach six French territories: French Guiana, New Caledonia, Réunion, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe, and Martinique.

Who will be participating?

A selected 10,000 torchbearers will participate in the Olympic Torch Relay, consisting of 69 team relays of 24 people. Each team is made up of champions, everyday athletes, volunteers, referees, coaches and more, who are members of the 34 Olympic and Paralympic Federations, according to Paris 2024.

Stephanos Ntouskos, who won an individual gold medal for Greece in rowing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was the first bearer of the Olympic torch as it began its journey through Greece. The final torchbearer in Greece will be Ioannis Fountoulis, a silver medal-winning Greek water polo player from the 2020 Games, who will hand the flame to President of Greece's National Olympic Committee Spyros Capralos, who will then transfer it to the Paris organizing committee on April 26, according to Olympics.com.

A greek torchbearer during the flame Lighting Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympics
Stephanos Ntouskos, First Greek torchbearer walks during the flame lighting ceremony for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics at the Ancient Olympia archeological site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southern Greece on April 16, 2024 in Olympia, Greece. Photo: Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

The 1,000 torchbearers that make up the six Paralympic Torch Relay team relays will highlight groups deeply involved in the Paralympic Movement. This includes volunteers from the Paralympic federation, exceptional young para-athletes, all-star Paralympians, innovators using sport for social impact and supporters of those who are disabled.

The relays will capture the value of sport and teamwork in France, showcasing spectacular events, like skateboarding through Bordeaux, archery at Château de Compiègne and cycling around Mont-Saint-Michel.

“The Torch Relay is, above all, a human adventure, represented by the stories of each Torchbearer,” said Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet, per Paris 2024. “Be they athletes or sports enthusiasts, committed to their local communities or involved in meaningful community projects, the people we call the Forerunners represent the richness and diversity of our society. With them, the Torch Relay will be a wonderful moment of openness, transmission and sharing.

The Torch Relay Map for The Paris 2024 Olympics.
The Torch Relay Map for The Paris 2024 Olympics. Photo: Paris 2024

What is the Olympic Torch Relay Route?

For 68 days, the Olympic Flame will visit 65 French regions and territories.

May 8: Marseille

May 9: Marseille

May 10: Var

May 11: Alpes-de-Haute-Provence

May 12: Bouches-du-Rhône

May 13: Millau-Sète-Montpellier

May 14: Corse

May 15: Pyrénées-Orientales

May 16: Aude

May 17: Haute-Garonne

May 18: Gers

May 19: Hautes-Pyrénées

May 20: Pyrénées-Atlantiques

May 22: Dordogne

May 23: Bordeaux et le libournais

May 24: Charente

May 25: Vienne

May 27: Indre

May 28: Maine-et-Loire

May 29: Mayenne

May 30: Calvados

May 31: Manche

June 1: Ille-et-Vilaine

June 2: Deux-Sèvres

June 4: Vendée

June 5: Entre Loire et Atlantique

June 6: Morbihan

June 7: Finistère

June 9: Guyane

June 12: La Réunion

June 13: Polynésie Française

June 15: Guadeloupe

June 17: Martinique

June 18: Alpes-Maritimes

June 19: Vaucluse

June 20: Drôme

June 21: Vichy

June 22: Loire

June 23: Haute-Savoie

June 25: Doubs

June 26: Collectivité Européenne d'Alsace

June 27: Moselle

June 28: Haute-Marne

June 29: Meuse

June 30: Marne

July 2: Nord

July 3: Pas-de-Calais

July 4: Somme

July 5: Seine-Maritime

July 6; Eure

July 7: C'Chartres

July 8: Loir-et-Cher

July 10: Loiret

July 11: Yonne

July 12: Côte-d'Or

July 13: Aube

July 14: Paris

July 15: Paris

July 17: Aisne

July 18: Oise

July 19: Val-d'Oise

July 20: Seine-et-Marne

July 21: Val-de-Marne

July 22: Essonne

July 23: Yvelines

July 24: Hauts-de-Seine

July 25: Seine-Saint-Denis

July 26: Paris

To watch the torch ignite the Olympic cauldron in Paris, tune in to our Opening Ceremony coverage July 26 on NBC and Peacock.

Read more about:

