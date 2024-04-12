Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Who's on Team USA? Here's a List of the Athletes Qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics
More athletes will qualify for the Olympics in the coming months, but here are the 94 athletes on the road to Paris.
With summer just around the corner, Olympic fans are gearing up to see their favorite athletes compete in Paris at the 2024 Summer Games, starting July 26. Before the torch is lit at the Opening Ceremony, get to know which athletes have qualified for the Games so far.
The U.S. Olympic Team roster will soon include over 500 athletes qualified to represent their home country in Paris this summer, according to NBC Sports. It will be one of the biggest representations of Team USA to date.
While many athletes are still going through the Olympic Trials to qualify to compete in the Games, Team USA has announced a few athletes that have already been awarded their qualification.
In the meantime, some of the upcoming Olympic trials include:
Wrestling: April 19-20, Pennsylvania State University
Swimming: June 15-23, Indianapolis, Indiana
Diving: June 16-23, University of Tennessee
Track and Field: June 21-30, Eugene, Oregon
Artistic Gymnastics: June 27-30, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Before you tune in to the qualifying events this spring and summer, let’s take a look at the list of athletes who qualified in their respective sport:
Basketball (3x3)
Jimmer Fredette
Kareem Maddox
Dylan Travis
Canyon Berry
Boxing
Joshua Edwards (+92kg)
Jajaira Gonzalez (60kg)
Jahmal Harvey (57kg)
Omari Jones (71kg)
Jennifer Lozano (50kg)
Morelle McCane (66kg)
Breaking
Sunny Choi
Victor Montalvo
Canoe/Kayak
Nevin Harrison (canoe sprint)
Fencing
Anna Cebula (epee)
Margherita Guzzi Vincenti (epee)
Hadley Husisian (epee)
Jackie Dubrovich (foil)
Lee Kiefer (foil)
Lauren Scruggs (foil)
Tatiana Nazlymov (saber)
Magda Skarbonkiewicz (saber)
Elizabeth Tartakovsky (saber)
Nick Itkin (foil)
Alexander Massialas (foil)
Gerek Meinhardt (foil)
Eli Dershwitz (saber)
Colin Heathcock (saber)
Mitchell Saron (saber)
Gymnastics
Evita Griskenas (rhythmic)
Modern Pentathlon
Jess Davis
Rowing
Liam Corrigan (four)
Michael Grady (four)
Nick Mead (four)
Justin Best (four)
Sophia Vitas (double skulls)
Kristi Wagner (double skulls)
Michelle Sechser (lightweight double skulls)
Molly Reckford (lightweight double skulls)
Charlotte Buck (eight and four)
Molly Bruggeman (eight and four)
Nina Castagna (eight and four)
Olivia Coffey (eight and four)
Claire Collins (eight and four)
Margaret Hedeman (eight and four)
Emily Kallfelz (eight and four)
Kaitlin Knifton (eight and four)
Mary Mozzio-Manson (eight and four)
Meghan Musnicki (eight and four)
Kelsey Reelick (eight and four)
Regina Salmons (eight and four)
Madeleine Wanamaker (eight and four)
Sailing
Ian Barrows (49er)
Hans Henken (49er)
Dominique Stater (49er)
Stuart McNay (mixed dinghy)
Lara Dallman-Weiss (mixed dinghy)
Daniella Moroz (formula kite)
Erika Reineke (dinghy)
Shooting
Lexi Lagan (air pistol)
Austen Smith (skeet)
Katelyn Abeln (air pistol, sport pistol)
Vincent Hancock (skeet)
Sagen Maddalena (air rifle, smallbore rifle)
Ivan Roe (air rifle, smallbore rifle)
Dania Vizzi (skeet)
Mary Tucker (air rifle, smallbore rifle)
Keith Sanderson (rapid fire pistol)
Conner Prince (skeet)
Sport Climbing
Colin Duffy (combined)
Natalia Grossman (combined)
Emma Hunt (speed)
Piper Kelly (speed)
Samuel Watson (speed)
Jesse Grupper (combined)
Surfing
Griffin Colapinto
John John Florence
Caroline Marks
Carissa Moore
Caity Simmers
Swimming
Katie Grimes
Mariah Denigan
Ivan Puskovitch
Table Tennis
Lily Zhang
Amy Wang
Rachel Sung
Tennis
Coco Gauff
Taekwondo
CJ Nickolas
Track and Field
Conner Mantz
Clayton Young
Fiona O’Keeffe
Emily Sisson
Dakota Lindwurm
Triathlon
Morgan Pearson
Taylor Knibb
Watch live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, on NBC and Peacock beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.