More athletes will qualify for the Olympics in the coming months, but here are the 94 athletes on the road to Paris.

Who's on Team USA? Here's a List of the Athletes Qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics

With summer just around the corner, Olympic fans are gearing up to see their favorite athletes compete in Paris at the 2024 Summer Games, starting July 26. Before the torch is lit at the Opening Ceremony, get to know which athletes have qualified for the Games so far.

The U.S. Olympic Team roster will soon include over 500 athletes qualified to represent their home country in Paris this summer, according to NBC Sports. It will be one of the biggest representations of Team USA to date.

While many athletes are still going through the Olympic Trials to qualify to compete in the Games, Team USA has announced a few athletes that have already been awarded their qualification.

In the meantime, some of the upcoming Olympic trials include:

Wrestling: April 19-20, Pennsylvania State University

Swimming: June 15-23, Indianapolis, Indiana

Diving: June 16-23, University of Tennessee

Track and Field: June 21-30, Eugene, Oregon

Artistic Gymnastics: June 27-30, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Before you tune in to the qualifying events this spring and summer, let’s take a look at the list of athletes who qualified in their respective sport:

Basketball (3x3)

Jimmer Fredette

Kareem Maddox

Dylan Travis

Canyon Berry

Boxing

Joshua Edwards (+92kg)

Jajaira Gonzalez (60kg)

Jahmal Harvey (57kg)

Omari Jones (71kg)

Jennifer Lozano (50kg)

Morelle McCane (66kg)

Breaking

Jeffrey Jeffro Louis is shown at the Break Free Hip-Hop School Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Houston. A native Houstonian, he is one of the best break dancers in the world and is vying to represent Team USA at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris when breakdancing makes its Olympic debut. Photo: Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Sunny Choi

Victor Montalvo

Canoe/Kayak

Nevin Harrison (canoe sprint)

Fencing

Anna Cebula (epee)

Margherita Guzzi Vincenti (epee)

Hadley Husisian (epee)

Jackie Dubrovich (foil)

Lee Kiefer (foil)

Lauren Scruggs (foil)

Tatiana Nazlymov (saber)

Magda Skarbonkiewicz (saber)

Elizabeth Tartakovsky (saber)

Nick Itkin (foil)

Alexander Massialas (foil)

Gerek Meinhardt (foil)

Eli Dershwitz (saber)

Colin Heathcock (saber)

Mitchell Saron (saber)

Gymnastics

USA's Simone Biles competes in the artistic gymnastics women's balance beam final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. Photo: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

Evita Griskenas (rhythmic)

Modern Pentathlon

Jess Davis

Rowing

Liam Corrigan (four)

Michael Grady (four)

Nick Mead (four)

Justin Best (four)

Sophia Vitas (double skulls)

Kristi Wagner (double skulls)

Michelle Sechser (lightweight double skulls)

Molly Reckford (lightweight double skulls)

Charlotte Buck (eight and four)

Molly Bruggeman (eight and four)

Nina Castagna (eight and four)

Olivia Coffey (eight and four)

Claire Collins (eight and four)

Margaret Hedeman (eight and four)

Emily Kallfelz (eight and four)

Kaitlin Knifton (eight and four)

Mary Mozzio-Manson (eight and four)

Meghan Musnicki (eight and four)

Kelsey Reelick (eight and four)

Regina Salmons (eight and four)

Madeleine Wanamaker (eight and four)

Sailing

Ian Barrows (49er)

Hans Henken (49er)

Dominique Stater (49er)

Stuart McNay (mixed dinghy)

Lara Dallman-Weiss (mixed dinghy)

Daniella Moroz (formula kite)

Erika Reineke (dinghy)

Shooting

Lexi Lagan (air pistol)

Austen Smith (skeet)

Katelyn Abeln (air pistol, sport pistol)

Vincent Hancock (skeet)

Sagen Maddalena (air rifle, smallbore rifle)

Ivan Roe (air rifle, smallbore rifle)

Dania Vizzi (skeet)

Mary Tucker (air rifle, smallbore rifle)

Keith Sanderson (rapid fire pistol)

Conner Prince (skeet)

Sport Climbing

Colin Duffy (combined)

Natalia Grossman (combined)

Emma Hunt (speed)

Piper Kelly (speed)

Samuel Watson (speed)

Jesse Grupper (combined)

Surfing

Chloe Calmon of Brazil competes on the Final of Surf longboard modality during the Day 10 of the Pan American Games on October 30, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. Photo: Heuler Andrey/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Griffin Colapinto

John John Florence

Caroline Marks

Carissa Moore

Caity Simmers

Swimming

Katie Grimes

Mariah Denigan

Ivan Puskovitch

Table Tennis

Lily Zhang

Amy Wang

Rachel Sung

Tennis

Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates match point against Alycia Parks of the United States in their round three singles match during the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 19, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Andy Cheung/Getty Images

Coco Gauff

Taekwondo

CJ Nickolas

Track and Field

Conner Mantz

Clayton Young

Fiona O’Keeffe

Emily Sisson

Dakota Lindwurm

Triathlon

Morgan Pearson

Taylor Knibb

Watch live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, on NBC and Peacock beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.