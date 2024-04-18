It's never too early to start planning for the 2028 Summer Olympics!

Where Are the 2028 Olympics Going to Be Held?

The 2024 Summer Olympics are just around the corner, and although we can't wait to see how Team USA performs in Paris, we also can't help but look forward to four years in the future when the Games return to a city – and country – with extensive Olympic roots.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2028 Summer Games. After all, it's never too early to begin planning.

Where Will the 2028 Summer Olympics Take Place? Dedicated fans of Team USA will be happy to know that not only is the 2028 Summer Olympics returning to U.S. soil, but it's also scheduled to take place in and around a city that has hosted some of the most timeless Olympic moments in history: Los Angeles. The 2028 Summer Olympics in L.A. will mark the fifth time the Summer Games have been held in the United States (and the U.S. has hosted the Winter Olympics an additional four times).

RELATED: Simone Biles opens up about "Twisties" Struggles, Viral Backlash to Her Husband's Interview

There are almost too many reasons why Los Angeles is the perfect city to host the 2028 Olympic Games. From Southern California's ideal year-round-weather (even in the summer, temperatures rarely rise above the low 80s) to its near-endless list of iconic, world-class venues like the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and SoFi Stadium, Olympic athletes from all over the world will enjoy all the amenities and culture that the city is known for.

(Unfortunately, there's nothing anybody can do about the infamous traffic, but then again, there are still four more years to figure that out!)

When Was L.A. Awarded the 2028 Summer Olympics? The decision was made for Los Angeles to host the 2028 Summer Games back in 2017 – September 13, 2017, to be exact. Although that now seems light years ago, It's common for such decisions to be made that far in advance due to the complex logistics involved. Interestingly enough, both Paris and Los Angeles were in the running for the 2024 and 2028 Summer Olympics – it wasn't until September 13, 2017, that the host cities for those specific Olympic Games were officially set in stone.

Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympic Games logo is seen on a smartphone screen. Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images

Thankfully, Los Angeles won't have to deal with as many planning headaches ahead of 2028, seeing as how the City of Angels not only has plenty of infrastructure already in place throughout the region but they have extensive experience in hosting events of this magnitude.

In other words, it's not L.A.'s first rodeo.

How Many Olympics Have Taken Place in Los Angeles?

The 2028 Olympics will be the third time L.A. has been the host city, having previously done so in 1984 and 1932. Los Angeles will become only the third city to host three Summer Games, joining London and Paris, the latter of which is slated to join the exclusive club following this summer's Games.

A general view of the Olympics Stadium during the opening ceremony for the 1984 Summer Olympics held in Los Angeles in the United States of America. Photo: Tony Duffy/Allsport//Getty Images

Los Angeles is the perfect stage for the best athletes in the world to compete, but we'll be honest: the 1984 Games have set the bar extremely high regarding classic moments and iconic performances.

Why Were the 1984 Summer Olympics So Memorable?

The 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles marked a significant milestone for the United States: it was the first Olympics the U.S. competed in following the country's boycott of the 1980 Games in Moscow in protest of the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.

RELATED: Why We Don't Know Yet If Caitlin Clark Will Be on Team USA for the 2024 Olympics

Thankfully, not even an eight-year Olympic layoff could throw Team USA off their game, as the United States topped the charts with a jaw-dropping 174 medals won, including an Olympics-leading 83 gold medals. It was the first time the United States stood atop the official medal count since 1968.

The 1984 L.A. Games were a star-studded affair, to say the least. A young Michael Jordan led Team USA to a gold medal in basketball, a full eight years before leading the Dream Team to glory in Barcelona. Mary Lou Retton took home five different gymnastics medals en route to becoming America's Olympic darling. And, of course, Carl Lewis did what Carl Lewis does: win gold medals (four, to be precise) as he dominated his track and field events with ease. It was an Olympic Games for the history books.

Ultimately, Team USA will have mighty big shoes to fill during the 2028 Summer Olympics, but somehow, we don't think that will be a problem.

To see how Team USA performs at the 2024 Olympics, tune in to Peacock and NBC beginning July 26.