All About the 2026 Winter Olympics in the Historic and Stunning Milano Cortina

Where are the 2026 Winter Olympics?

In what will be Italy’s fourth time hosting the cold weather Olympiad, the 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, which was also the site of the 1956 Winter Games. The other times Italy hosted were during the 2006 Winter Games in Turin and the 1960 Summer Games in Rome. According to USA Today, the Italian venues beat out a bid of Stockholm-Are from Sweden that also proposed a bobsled track in Latvia.

"I'm really emotional," revealed Italian Olympic president Giovanni Malago at the winner's news conference in June of this year. "It's a very important result, not only for me but the whole country."

According to the map of the Games, some events will be occur outside the host cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo at venues in Livigno, Predazzo, Anterselva/Antholz, Bormio, Tesero, and Verona, which will be the site of the closing ceremony.