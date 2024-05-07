How to Watch All the Olympic Trials on Peacock and NBC: Swimming, Wrestling & More

Though still nearly three months away, each passing day brings American athletes a tad closer to achieving their Olympic dream of representing the United States at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, France. But before emerging phenoms and living legends alike have the distinct honor and privilege to sport the Stars and Stripes in the City of Light, they must first earn it.

While some events use different forms of criteria for an athlete to win a roster spot, many of the high-profile sports rely on trials to build out their teams. Chock full of pulse-pounding competitive moments that are often equally as spectacular as those in the Olympic events in which the athletes are vying to be a part of, Olympic trials are a roller coaster of extremes — extreme talent, extreme pride and, of course, extreme emotional swings as the best-of-the-best athletes lay it all on the line for a shot at immortal glory.

“All the drama we love about the Olympics begins with Making Team USA, when our nation’s best athletes vie to make the most competitive team in the world,” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer & President of NBC Olympics Production. “In some events, it’s harder to qualify for the U.S. team than it is to win a medal at the Olympics themselves.”

Considering dreams can either be forged or shattered during these trials, the action is nail-biting and must-see to say the least. With that in mind, between those trials that have occurred and those on the horizon, here’s a look at the 2024 Olympic trial landscape.

Upcoming Olympic Trials

Archery

Quivers will be stocked and arrows will be nocked as the sixth and final Olympic trial event for archery takes place May 13-14 in Newberry, Florida, according to the U.S. Archery Team site. The trial event includes equipment inspection, open target practice each day, round robin matches, elimination matches and team simulation on May 14. If applicable, a shoot off will occur prior to the team being officially announced.

Swimming

Katie Ledecky of the United States reacts after setting a world record and winning the Woman's 1500m Final during day two of the FINA Swimming World Cup at the Pan Am Sports Centre on October 28, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The pool action is heating up as top swimmers like Katie Ledecky head to Indianapolis, Indiana, for the Olympic swimming trials June 15-23. Because of the sport’s high profile, for the first time ever, the heats will take place on the field of Lucas Oil Stadium — the home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. In her quest to become the most-decorate female athlete in Olympic history, seven-time gold medalist Ledecky needs to win just three more medals to plant her flag. While Ledecky is targeting more hardware, the 46-year-old, two-time Olympian Gabrielle Rose – who first swam for Brazil during the 1996 Atlanta Games before using her dual citizenship to represent Team USA during the 2000 Games in Sydney, Australia — hopes to become the oldest qualifier to earn a roster spot. Caeleb Dressel, who earned five of his seven gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Games, will also be on hand for the trials, along with six-time Olympic medalist Ryan Murphy. Fans can tune into Peacock for live coverage of the heats, and delayed coverage will also air on USA Network. Every event final will be broadcast live on NBC and streamed on Peacock nightly, starting at 8 p.m. ET, per NBC Insider.

Diving

The best divers will take the plunge at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center June 17-23 in Knoxville, Tennessee, according to NBC Sports. When it comes to the board, Team USA Diving took home two silvers during the Tokyo Games, along with a bronze, courtesy of Krysta Palmer. She is one of five medalists from the 2020 Games in Japan set to return to the trials, including Tokyo Olympic synchronized 10m platform silver medalist Jessica Parratto, who’s aiming for her third Olympic appearance. Other than the women’s synchronized platform final, which will be shown on USA Network and Peacock, the heats will be shown exclusively on NBC and Peacock. For a full schedule, head to NBC Sports.

Gymnastics

USA's Simone Biles competes in the artistic gymnastics women's balance beam final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. Photo: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Artistic Gymnastics Olympic Trials will be held in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at the Target Center over the weekend of June 27-30. Headlined by the gold medal-winning trifecta of Simone Biles, Sunisa “Suni” Lee and Gabby Douglas, the best artistic gymnasts across the country like Shilese Jones will descend on the Twin City, hoping that a handful of impressive performances in the vault, balance beam, uneven bars, floor, and individual all-around events will catalyze their Olympic dreams and send them to France this July. If you can’t be one of the thousands of fans to watch the action live at the Target Center in Minneapolis, fret not as all the high-flying action will be broadcast exclusively on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

Track & Field

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women's 100m final during the Diamond League athletics meeting at Stadion Letzigrund stadium in Zurich on August 31, 2023. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

Racing into Hayward Field for a fifth consecutive year and eighth overall time, the U.S. Olympic Team track and field trials — which are also serving as the national championships — are set for June 21-30 at the University of Oregon in Eugene. Boasting a barrage of stars on par with the women’s artists gymnastics squad, decorated Olympians Noah Lyles, a six-time world champion and bronze medalist, and Sydney McLaughlin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, top the talented American hopefuls, along with two-time world champion, Sha’Carri Richardson, who’s vying to make her first Olympic squad. With more than 20 hours devoted to qualifying, semifinals and finals, track & field coverage begins on Friday, June 21, at 3:30 p.m. PT on USA Network and Peacock and continues at 6 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Coverage ends Sunday, June 30, at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Past Olympic Trials

Marathon

Held in Orlando, Florida, the 2024 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials occurred Saturday, February 3. Against the balmy weather, Conner Mantz won the top spot in a field that featured more than 200 men while Fiona O’Keeffe, in her first professional marathon event, shocked everyone by setting a new record with a time of 2:22:10. Bolstered by a dynamic NBC broadcast team of Leigh Diffey, Kara Goucher, Lewis Johnson and Deena Kastor, live streaming coverage of the marathon trials was available to fans via Peacock, NBC.com and the NBC Sports App.

Wrestling

David Morris Taylor of USA celebrates winning against Azamat Dauletbekov of Kazakhstan (not seen) during the Men's Freestyle - 86kg weight semifinal match on September 16, 2023 in Belgrade, Serbia. Photo: Kadir Caliskan - United World Wrestling/Getty Images

America’s elite wrestlers showcased their talent during the sport’s Olympic trials that took place April 19-20 at Pennsylvania State University. In total, thirteen athletes won spots on Team USA, but of those, there are no returning gold medalists from the legendary 2020 team that medaled in nine of the 12 freestyle divisions, reports NBC. In a stunner of a match during the trials, 23-year-old Aaron Brooks defeated gold medalist and heavy favorite, David Taylor. Also, noteworthy is Helen Maroulis, who will make history as the first American female wrestler to compete in three Olympics. Didn’t get a chance to catch it live? No worries – wrestling fans can rewatch all the gritty grappling action from the trials on Peacock.

Taekwondo

In similar fashion to the Olympic wrestling trials, the 2024 U.S. National Taekwondo Team Trials that were held January 5-7 in Charlotte, North Carolina provided no shortage of jaw-dropping upsets. At just 18 years old, Kristina Teachoutdefeated favorite Anastasija Zolotic, who in Tokyo became the second American and first American woman, to capture an Olympic gold medal in taekwondo, reports NBC. Also making their Olympic debut like Teachout are CJ Nickolas, Jonathan Healy and Faith Dillon.

Rowing, Canoe Slalom, Kayak

Streamed on NBC.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock, the Olympic rowing trials were held April 4-7 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida. The canoe slalom and kayak cross Olympic trials first paddled through Montgomery, Alabama April 13-14 before making their way to RIVERSPORT in Oklahoma City April 26-27. The qualifiers and finals for each were simultaneously streamed across Peacock, NBC.com and the NBC Sports App. Want to relive the splashy action? Head on over to Peacock.

For a full list of the athletes who have already qualified for Team USA in a specific sport, head over to NBC Olympics and be sure to check out our extensive coverage leading up to the 2024 Paris Summer Games on NBC Insider.