Watch the 2024 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials on USA Network or stream it all on Peacock from Friday, April 19, to Saturday, April 20.

Everything to Know About the 2024 U.S. Wrestling Olympic Team Trials

After a jaw-dropping performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by Team USA, wrestling fans all around the nation are amped to see this year’s selection of elite wrestlers hit the mat at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. But before July, these athletes will have to compete for their spot on the team.

The best of the best will be back to secure their spots, including Olympic gold medalist and world men’s 86 kg champion David Taylor, as well as two-time Olympic men’s freestyle 97 kg medalist Kyle Snyder.

The winner of each weight division at the trials will define the Olympic team that heads to Paris this Summer, assuming the U.S. earned a quota spot in that division.

If you’re lucky enough to snag a ticket to the events, you can watch the trials all play out live in front of you. But if you can’t make it, no worries! Over a combined 60 hours of trial coverage will air live on USA Network and stream on Peacock between Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20.

Before you tune in to the events, here’s a quick run through of everything you need to know about the U.S. Wrestling Olympic Team Trials.

Where are the 2024 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials being held? From April 19-20, the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials will be held in the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania.

Penn State was originally scheduled to host the 2020 Tokyo wrestling trials, but ultimately had a change of venue due to restrictions implemented during the coronavirus pandemic. The university will have its hosting debut this month, when over 200 athletes in 18 different weight classes wrestle for their chance at the Olympic Summer Games.

David Morris Taylor of USA celebrates winning against Azamat Dauletbekov of Kazakhstan (not seen) during the Men's Freestyle - 86kg weight semifinal match on September 16, 2023 in Belgrade, Serbia. Photo: Kadir Caliskan - United World Wrestling/Getty Images

Who is competing at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials? After the last 18 spots for the trials were finalized at the 2024 Wrestling Last Chance Olympic Team Trials Qualifier on April 6, there are now 230 wrestlers revved up for the trials. The athletes will compete in their respective styles, which include Greco-Roman, men’s freestyle, and women’s freestyle wrestling. The U.S. has qualified for 13 of 18 weight classes for the 2024 Summer Games and will be competing for the five remaining quota spots at the World Qualification Tournament in May, according to NBC Sports. Some well-known names in the sport will be present at the trials, including two-time Olympic medalist Helen Maroulis, who became the first U.S. woman to win a gold medal in wrestling when she won the 53 kg event in Rio. David McFadden, who won in the 86 kg men’s freestyle division at the Last Chance OTT Qualifier told USA Wrestling that he couldn’t be more grateful for his win. Six weeks ago, he stepped on the mat for the first time since breaking his ankle in December.

“Every decision I made, every practice, every training day, every life decision was geared to qualify for the Olympic Trials,” he said.

Ukraine's Oksana Livach wrestles USA's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in their women's freestyle 50kg wrestling bronze medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe in Tokyo on August 7, 2021. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Image

How do wrestlers qualify for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials? Before qualifying for the Summer Games, all Olympic hopefuls must qualify for the Trials Tournament. USA Wrestling has provided the lengthy athlete selection procedures in each style, which can be found below: Greco-Roman Women’s Freestyle Men’s Freestyle These procedures map out how an athlete in each discipline will be considered — based on their qualifications like weight class — for the selection of Team USA, as well as how each qualifying event will be conducted. It's a multi-step process, but the gist of it is that there is more than one way to make it onto the team.

For those of you who can’t make it to Penn State to watch the formation of the 2024 Olympic Wrestling Team, then you can catch the tournament on USA Network and stream it on Peacock staring Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. EST.