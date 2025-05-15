Which NFL Games are on Sunday Night Football in 2025-2026? Full Schedule Breakdown

The 2025-2026 NFL season is getting closer everyday, and fans can now start setting their calendar for which epic match-ups will be getting the primetime Sunday Night Football treatment this fall on NBC.

NBC has announced its full Sunday Night Football line-up for the upcoming season, featuring plenty of top match-ups featuring some of the biggest stars in the NFL. Of course, NBC and Peacock will be kicking off the season with the Dallas Cowboys vs. reigning Super Bowl champs the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, Sept. 4 on NBC and Peacock. Then on Sunday Night Football’s opener later that week, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will face off against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, September 7 on NBC and Peacock.

This season’s Sunday Night Football schedule will feature eight match-ups between teams that made the NFL Playoffs in 2024, including a total of five meetings of last season’s division winners. As in past seasons, Peacock will continue to stream all NBC Sunday Night Football games, including playoffs, along with the massively popular Football Night in America studio show. Peacock will also be home to the exclusive Sunday Night Football Final show, featuring expanded post-game coverage.

Sunday Night Football’s acclaimed broadcast team of Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark and rules analyst Terry McAulay also return this fall for their fourth season together.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter in the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 29, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: David Eulitt/Getty Images

NBC’s Full Sunday Night Football Schedule 2025-2026

Thurs. Sept. 4 (NFL Kickoff): Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Sun. Sept. 7 (Week 1): Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Sun. Sept. 14 (Week 2): Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Sun. Sept. 21 (Week 3): Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants

Sun. Sept. 28 (Week 4): Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Sun. Oct. 5 (Week 5): New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Sun. Oct. 12 (Week 6): Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Oct. 19 (Week 7): Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Oct. 26 (Week 8): Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sun. Nov. 2 (Week 9): Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders

Sun. Nov. 9 (Week 10): Pittsburgh Steelers at L.A. Chargers

Sun. Nov. 16 (Week 11): Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

Sun. Nov. 23 (Week 12): Tampa Bay Buccaneers at L.A. Rams

Thurs. Nov. 27 (Week 13): Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Sun. Nov. 30 (Week 13): Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders

Sun. Dec. 7 (Week 14): Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Dec. 14 (Week 15): Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

Sun. Dec. 21 (Week 16): Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Sat. Dec. 27 (Week 17): Peacock Exclusive Game, Teams TBD

Sun. Dec. 28 (Week 17): Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Jan. 4 (Week 18): Teams TBD

Catch tons of NFL action all this fall on NBC and Peacock on Sunday Night Football!