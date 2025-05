Miles Sanders #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles stiff arms Dre Greenlaw #57 of the San Francisco 49ers while carrying the ball during the second quarter of the NFC Championship NFL football game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The NFL just dropped its full schedule for the 2025 season, so mark your calendars for football.

The 2025 NFL Schedule - Every Game in the Regular Season Revealed

We still have a few more months to wait before the NFL season kicks off, but at least now we know when to catch our favorite teams. The league revealed its official schedule for the 2025-2026 season Wednesday, laying out the entire 18-week slate, and we've got all the details right here.

So, what can we expect? Well, we already knew a few things, including the season opening matchup between the Cowboys and the Eagles on NBC. We also knew to expect more international games, the traditional Thanksgiving triple header, and lots of games (including a Peacock streaming exclusive) during Christmas week. What we didn't know as just how big the league would be going this time around.

Yes, the Thanksgiving triple header is still intact as the Lions, the Cowboys, and the Ravens all host games on Thanksgiving Day, but Christmas Day will also play host to a triple-header this season. And then there are the international games. In 2025 the NFL will hit a new peak on games played abroad with seven matchups spread across London, Dublin, Berlin, Madrid, and Sao Paulo. And of course, every weekend of action will be capped off by Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock.

The 2025 preseason kicks off with the annual Hall of Fame Game on July 31, where the Chargers will face the Lions, and continues all the way through August. Then September arrives, and it's time for the NFL regular season. So, now that we have the schedule in hand, let's lay it all out.

The 2025 NFL regular season schedule

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 4

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Friday, Sept. 5

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers (Sao Paulo, Brazil), 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 7

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET

New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 8

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 11

Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 14

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans, 7 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 10 p.m. ET

Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 18

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 21

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET

New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 22

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 25

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 28

Minnesota Vikings vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Dublin, Ireland), 9:30 a.m. ET

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 29

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 7:15 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 5

Thursday, Oct. 2

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 5

Minnesota Vikings vs Cleveland Browns (Tottenham, London), 9:30 a.m. ET

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 6

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 6

Thursday, Oct. 9

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 12

Denver Broncos vs New York Jets (Tottenham, London), 9:30 a.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET

New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 13

Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons, 7:15 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bye week: Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings

Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 16

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 19

Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley, London), 9:30 a.m. ET

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET

New York Giants at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, 7 p.m. ET

Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m. ET

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass during play against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Week 8

Thursday, Oct. 23

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 26

Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 4:05 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 27

Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 9

Thursday, Oct. 30

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 2

Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills, 4;25 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 3

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 10

Thursday, Nov. 6

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 9

Atlanta Falcons vs Indianapolis Colts (Berlin, Germany), 9:30 a.m. ET

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

New York Giants at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET

New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders, 4:25 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 10

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 11

Thursday, Nov. 13

New York Jets at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 16

Washington Commanders vs Miami Dolphins (Madrid, Spain), 9:30 a.m. ET

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 17

Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 12

Thursday, Nov. 20

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 23

New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

New York Giants at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 24

Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers 8:15 p.m. ET

Running back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills stiff arms strong safety Eric Weddle #32 of the Baltimore Ravens in the first half during a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Week 13

Thursday, Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving)

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Friday, Nov. 28

Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles, 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 30

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 1

New York Giants at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 14

Thursday, Dec. 4

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 7

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. ET

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 8

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 15

Thursday, Dec. 11

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 14

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 15

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 16

Thursday, Dec. 18

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 20

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, time TBD

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders, time TBD

Sunday, Dec. 21

New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET

New York Jets at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions, 4:25 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 22

San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colt, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 17

Thursday, Dec. 25 (Christmas)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 4:30 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 27 (time/network TBD)

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, Dec. 28

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 29

Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 18

Saturday, Jan. 3 or Sunday, Jan. 4 (time/network TBD)

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

