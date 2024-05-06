Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Everything That Happened During The Voice Season 25 Live Shows
The fate of the The Voice's Season 25 Artists is now in the hands of the fans.
No pressure or anything, but the fate of The Voice's Season 25 Artists is now in the hands of the fans — that means you, dear reader — as the show enters its final (and most heated) phase: the Live Shows. All the Coaches can do now is hope and pray that their careful selections over the course of the musical tournament will pay off in ultimate victory.
After weeks of Saves, Steals, Playoff Passes, and eliminations, the final Top 12 includes Nathan Chester, Zoe Levert, and Bryan Olesen of Team Legend; Madison Curbelo, Karen Waldrup, and Tae Lewis of Team Dan + Shay; Josh Sanders, L. Rodgers, and Asher HaVon of Team Reba; and Nadège, Serenity Arce, and Maddi Jane of Team Chance.
RELATED: Who Is Going to The Voice Live Shows? The Playoffs Night 2 Results
Among the current crop of Coaches, John Legend is the only member to have previously won a season of The Voice (it was Season 16, in case you were wondering). Second-timers Reba McEntire and Chance the Rapper were both thwarted by Niall Horan, while first-ever duo Dan + Shay are a pair of Coaching newbies hungry to prove themselves. It's really anyone's game!
As the term implies, "Live Shows" are broadcast live to the nation. Following each performance, the good people of the United States will be allowed to cast their votes, deciding who stays and who goes. However, the Artists with the lowest amount of votes are able to appeal for an Instant Save. This process goes on for three weeks until there's only one person left standing. The winner of The Voice.
Here's everything you need to know about what happened on The Voice Season 25's Live Shows:
Recapping The Voice Season 25 Live Shows
Team Reba
Josh Sanders
L. Rodgers
Asher HaVon
Team Legend
Nathan Chester
Zoe Levert
Bryan Olesen
Team Chance
Nadège
Serenity Arce
Maddi Jane
Team Dan + Shay
Madison Curbelo
Karen Waldrup
Tae Lewis