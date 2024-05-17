Everything to Know About The Voice Season 25 Finalist Nathan Chester

Let's take a look back at the journey of the impressive Team Legend contestant.

Can you believe Season 25 of The Voice is almost over?! The final crop of singers includes the likes of Bryan Olesen (Team Legend), Josh Sanders (Team Reba), Asher HaVon (Team Reba), Karen Waldrup (Team Dan + Shay), and Nathan Chester (Team Legend). All Team Chance Artists were eliminated before the Finale.

With the latest chapter of the hit competition series coming to a close, NBC Insider has assembled primers on each of the five finalists, chronicling their respective journeys across the season. Let's dig into the journey of Mr. Nathan Chester!

Everything to know about The Voice Season 25 contestant Nathan Chester

Nathan Chester on The Voice Season 25 Episode 2, "The Blind Auditions, Part 2". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Nathan Chester is a professional cruise ship singer alongside his girlfriend, Emily Viancourt, with whom he founded Em&N Productions. He also enjoys a good cheesecake every now and then.

Chester kicked off the second episode of the season with a stirring cover of Al Green's "Take Me to the River" for his Blind Audition, which scored two Chair Turns from John Legend and Dan + Shay. "I want to bring back James Brown-style Motown," explained Chester before choosing to board Team Legend.

"Oh, I love Nathan," the veteran Coach proclaimed. "What a soulful, powerful voice. I love that he's so committed to this throwback, soulful style. You can just tell he's not afraid of the moment. I think Nathan's gonna go far."

Chester subsequently won his Battle against Bryan Olesen, though the latter was saved by a Playoff Pass. Legend decided the two contestants would sing a duet of Adele's "Rolling in the Deep" because "they can belt, they're soulful, they're powerful," he explained. "This song has that power that I know these artists can deliver."

When it came to Knockouts, Chester beat out Val T. Webb with a cover of "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" by Elvin Bishop. "Nathan, it felt cinematic, the way you delivered the performance," Legend said. "It felt like we were in a movie about that era of music and you were playing this amazing character that you understood. Really powerful."

Bryan Olesen, Carson Daly, and Nathan Chester appear in Season 25 Episode 7 of The Voice Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

The singer showed off his physical prowess (and earned a spot in the Lives Shows) during the Playoffs when he performed a surprise split while belting out "Oh! Darling!" by The Beatles. Legend dubbed it Chester's "best performance yet," going on to add, "You do it with such conviction and enthusiasm and such great execution. It's not all tricks, it's not all splits, it's not all the outfit. You can sing, man. You made an emphatic statement about you deserving to be in the Live Shows."

Throughout the Live broadcasts, he has sung "(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher" by Jackie Wilson; "Try a Little Tenderness" by Otis Redding; and "Just Like Heaven" by The Cure (a three-way cover alongside Maddi Jane and Bryan Olesen).

