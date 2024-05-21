Hudson has come a long way since her groupie days in Almost Famous.

When we say "Kate Hudson" and "music industry," what comes to mind?

You're probably thinking of the actor's Oscar-nominated performance as loyal Stillwater groupie Penny Lane in Cameron Crowe's Almost Famous, right? But what you may not know is that Hudson is also a musician in her own right. In fact, her debut album — Glorious — officially went on sale this past Friday.

"It's like too much to explain. It's just the greatest feeling," she told Jimmy Fallon earlier this month. "I love music. I've loved music my entire life. It was my first love. I've been writing music my whole life. I just thought it was something I'd only have for myself, until COVID. And then I was like... 'I'll regret not just putting it out in the world.' So I did."

With Hudson set to make an appearance on NBC's The Voice Season 25 Finale tonight, let's take a look at her family life. Most fans probably know about her mother, Goldie Hawn, and pseudo-stepfather, Kurt Russell, but what about Hudson's own partner and children?

All About Kate Hudson’s 3 Kids and Fiancee Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson was married to The Black Crowes founder Chris Robinson, with whom she had one son (Ryder Robinson), between 2000 and 2007. "My relationship with Chris was so beautiful and there was so much love there, but I really did grow out of it," she said during an interview with Howard Stern (via Entertainment Tonight) in March of this year. "That was not an easy breakup. I was very in love with him, but it wasn't going to be the rest of my life."

Ryder, who is now 20, briefly courted Iris Apatow, the daughter of filmmaker Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann.

In 2010, Hudson began dating Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, with whom she had a second son named Bingham (a professional drummer in the making, who turned 12-years-old last summer). The two were engaged for several years. before calling it off. “As hard as the decisions were in my life, and the depth in which I felt like I had failed relationships and family, with my partners throughout those years – whether it be Chris or Matt – I knew it was the right thing to not be in those relationships," the actress said on the Table for Two podcast (via The Independent).

Hudson and actor/composer Danny Fujikawa commenced dating in 2016, though the two had known each other for well over a decade beforehand through Fujikawa's two stepsisters. The couple welcomed a daughter, Rani (pronounced "Ronnie") Rose, in 2018. The baby girl was named in honor of Danny's late grandfather, Ron Fujikawa.

The two announced their engagement in September 2021, and are still in the process of planning the wedding. “Right now, planning a wedding feels insane," Hudson said on Table for Two (via Today). "But I’m excited to plan a wedding. I go back and forth between a small wedding and a large wedding … My first wedding was so small, so there’s a part of me that wants the big bash.”

Who Are Kate Hudson's Parents?

Kate Hudson was born to a pair of entertainment veterans, Bill Hudson and Goldie Hawn, who would divorce in 1982 after two children and six years of marriage. Hudson got remarried to Laverne & Shirley star Cindy Williams (the two split in 2000), while Hawn struck up a famous romance with actor Kurt Russell that lasts to this day. Hawn and Russell were never officially married.

Kate and her older brother, Oliver, were estranged from their father until recently.

Who Are the Artists in The Voice Top 5?

The final crop of contestants on The Voice Season 25 includes Bryan Olesen (Team Legend), Josh Sanders (Team Reba), Asher HaVon (Team Reba), Karen Waldrup (Team Dan + Shay), and Nathan Chester (Team Chance).

Find out who will win The Voice, and check out Hudson's performance during tonight's Season 25 Finale, airing on NBC at 8/7c and streaming next day on Peacock.