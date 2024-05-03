The powerful performance of her new single, "Gonna Find Out," is truly Glorious.

Kate Hudson's Beautiful Voice During Her TV Debut Will Take Your Breath Away (VIDEO)

Kate Hudson might have stolen the show with her "Cinema Italiano" number in the movie-musical, Nine, but her debut television performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was a 10 out of 10.

On May 2, the Oscar-nominated star stopped by The Tonight Show to talk about her upcoming debut album, Glorious, and perform a track from the record.

"Last time you were on the show, we're talking, I said, 'What are you doing?' Because you did That's My Jam with me, and you sang so well," recalled Jimmy Fallon. "Everyone's like, 'Kate Hudson has the best voice.' And I was like, 'You have to put something out,' and you're like, 'I might be working on something.' Then it's here!"

"Two-and-a-half years in the making," Hudson said as Fallon held up the album cover. "I can't believe it."

"How does it feel to say you have a debut album?" he asked.

"It's like too much to explain. It's just the greatest feeling," she replied. "I love music. I've loved music my entire life. It was my first love. I've been writing music my whole life. I just thought it was something I'd only have for myself, until COVID. And then I was like... 'I'll regret not just putting it out in the world.' So I did."

Kate Hudson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1965, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The songs on the album span various genres like rock, soul, and country, and were written by Hudson, working with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, and legendary songwriter Linda Perry.

"It was so fun because I'd never had a collaborative writing experience," she explained to Fallon. "The first thing on it, actually is probably what I'm going to sing tonight. And I was like, 'I don't know. I want it to feel swampy. Let's start with something swampy.' I don't know what happened but in two weeks we had 26 songs, Linda was like 'I think we need to stop.' Because we were on a roll."

When asked about how the title Glorious came about, the Almost Famous actress said, "It's a song on the album, it's a big sweeping ballad. Linda and I wrote that song together in like 10 minutes. It was just one of those songs that we both looked at each other after writing it and went, 'Oh, that was intense.'"

Kate Hudson performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1965, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Hudson is performing a live album release show at The Bellweather in L.A. on May 18, and when asked about a tour, she teased that more dates were coming: "I'm getting back on the bus, man!"

Kate Hudson shows off powerhouse vocals in her TV performance debut

If her Tonight Show performance is any indication, those seeing her live are in for a treat. Hudson sang "Gonna Find Out," a sultry southern rock track that showcased her beautiful vocals and brought the party with backup singers and band, complete with a sax solo.

"What are you talking about? That's how you do it," exclaimed Fallon as he hugged Hudson. "That's amazing!"

Hudson's debut performance truly was Rock perfection — something that would make Penny Lane proud.