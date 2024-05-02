Doja Cat Put Jimmy Fallon in a "Hair Monster" Suit and Taught Him Crazy Dance Moves

Day Three of Kentucky Derby Hat Week in Partnership with Ford

Doja Cat Puts Jimmy in Her Infamous Hairy Coachella Outfit and Teaches Him Her Dance Moves

The two wigged out, recreating her hair-raising 2024 Coachella performance.

Things got hairy when Doja Cat stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 1.

Doja Cat is one of the biggest stars in pop music; the "Paint The Town Red" singer was even a headliner at the 2024 Coachella festival. But she's been captivating on stage ever since she was a kid, as Jimmy Fallon found out when he asked her if she remembered what her first concert was.

"I remember when I was, I don't know, maybe like 5, I went to the Getty Center [in L.A.], and there was Earth, Wind & Fire playing, because my mom loves Earth, Wind & Fire. It sounds like a lie, but I was pulled up onstage because we were in the front," recalled Doja Cat.

"So you made your stage debut with Earth, Wind & Fire," said a shocked Fallon. That prompted Fallon to bring up the Coachella gig after sharing the cover of Doja Cat's latest release, Scarlet 2 CLAUDE, which features a close-up of her hair. (Hair was a major theme of her Coachella visuals.)

"You were the first female rapper to ever headline Coachella," Fallon said, saying he wanted to talk about her "unbelievable performance" alongside her dancers.

Fallon shared a clip from Coachella set, in which she sang her hit "Demons" while surrounded by dancers dressed in monster costumes covered in long luxurious locks, like glamorous Wampas.

"That is a hairy live show," said Doja Cat as she watched the clip of her performance.

"You brought me the outfit to look at. But I was thinking maybe I could even just try it on?" Fallon said as he pulled one of the hairy monster Coachella costumes out from behind his desk. "Could I fit into this?"

"Yes, I think so," Doja Cat, who also performed "Acknowledge Me" on The Tonight Show, responded.

Watch Jimmy Fallon recreate Doja Cat's "hair monster" Coachella performance

Fallon tried to slip on the legs of the costume, but eventually Doja Cat had to come around behind his desk, and help him put on the top half of the outfit.

It all came together when Fallon pulled the headpiece over his face, disappearing into the flowing hair.

As if dressing up as a blond Bigfoot wasn't enough, The Tonight Show Host asked Doja Cat if she could teach him some of the crazy moves from her Coachella performance, which she agreed to.

The two of them then wigged out for the audience, as Fallon became a hairy backup dancer for Doja Cat — proving yet again that on The Tonight Show, Yeti-thing's possible.