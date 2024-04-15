Heidi Klum's Youngest Daughter, Lou, Is So Sweet with Her Mom at Coachella in Rare Pic

Shakira on Her New Album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran and Crushing World Records with Bizarrap

Heidi Klum and her youngest daughter are living the music festival life!

On April 13, the America's Got Talent Judge posted a rare snapshot of herself and her 14-year-old daughter, Lou, attending Coachella together in Indio, California. In the photo, Klum rocked a neon green mesh dress, knee-high boots, and a cowboy hat while Lou gave a sweet smile.

"COACHELLA 2024 🎉🌴👙😛" Klum captioned the post. Check out the photo later down in this article.

Heidi Klum's adventures with her children

Kulm and her children are clearly avid concertgoers, as in September 2023, the model shared moments of her attending Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The first picture in a slideshow showed Klum wearing a red hoodie and sweatpants while the two kids stood next to her. She then showed footage of the three climbing up the stairs and finding their seats in the massive venue.

Then, on Klum's Instagram story, she revealed the dramatic moment when Beyoncé first appeared onstage with flashing lights, along with a slew of clips of amazing performances and costume changes while Klum sang along in the audience.

In another photo, Klum and her son strolled down the street at night with their arms around each other when the event was over, and her son 18-year-old son Henry towered over her. (The star is 5′ 9″ herself).

"When I look at him now he's six foot three! Now I look like the tiny thing next to him. It's incredible," Klum said in a September 2023 interview with NBC Insider.

When it comes to Lou, Klum's youngest turned 14 in October 2023, to which her mother took to Instagram to share a heartwarming shoutout. In the vintage pictures, Klum lovingly cradled Lou when she was just a newborn baby, giving her a smooch while the baby was surrounded by her other three siblings.

"Happy 14 th Birthday LOU 🥰❤️🥳 I love you with ALL that i got ❤️," Klum wrote in the caption.

Heidi Klum attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Getty Images

Along with Henry and Lou, Klum also has 19-year-old Leni and 17-year-old Johan. In a 2011 interview with Good Housekeeping, Klum opened up about her experience being a mother to four children.

“Keeping it all together as a modern woman means multitasking, especially when you work,” she told the outlet. “I think you always need to try your best, but at the same time, you can only do what you can do, and you don’t need to beat yourself up about it. I’m not white-picket-fence perfect.”