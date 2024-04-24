Gwen Stefani's Son Apollo Took Over the Mic at No Doubt's Coachella Soundcheck

Busy Philipps on Girls5eva and Sending Her Daughter to Boarding School in Sweden

On April 20, when Stefani was in the middle of soundcheck for No Doubt's second-week Coachella performance, we caught a glimpse of her 10-year-old son Apollo confidently yelling "COACHELLA!" at the camera with a mic in hand.

Then, Stefani jokingly referred to him as a "stinky boy" while ska horns played behind her. Her hubby, Blake Shelton, was also seen backstage cheering Stefani and the band on before their acclaimed set.

No Doubt's first-weekend Coachella performance

During No Doubt's critically acclaimed reunion at Coachella, the band performed some of their biggest hits, such as "Don't Speak," "Spiderwebs," "Just a Girl," and more. Better yet, Olivia Rodrigo joined them onstage for a surprise rendition of "Bathwater."

"The group clobbered the audience with one of the most powerful sets in recent Coachella history, a joyous, hyper-energetic romp through their deceptively deep catalog, playing like a young band at the peak of its powers instead of one that hadn’t performed publicly for nearly a decade," Variety wrote of the reunion.

Stefani also took to Instagram to post epic photos of the April 13 performance, including her passionately singing to an eager crowd and posing with her bandmates.

"COACHELLAAAA !! 🖤 ✨ what a NIGHT!!" she captioned the post. See it here.

Gwen Stefani on putting No Doubt on hold to focus on her family

Coachella marked the first time that No Doubt has performed together since 2015. In an interview with Nylon shortly before the festival, Stefani revealed why it took her nearly a decade to get the band back together. When she finished her Sweet Escape tour, she found out she was pregnant with her second son, Zuma, now 15.

"Things change when you have two babies,” she told the outlet. "There was nothing left in me. I had no ideas. I had so much insecurity. I felt like — help!”

She continued, "I would be leaving my family. And if I didn’t come home with a song, I’d be like, ‘Oh my God, I’m such a loser — I didn’t have dinner with my family, and I didn’t write a song.”

Gwen Stefani performs with No Doubt during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 13, 2024. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP

When it comes to Apollo, Stefani said that having him was a major blessing. "I'm like 43 years old, and it's this true miracle, and every time I would go the doctor, I was like, 'He's gonna say this is not gonna work out,' and every time he'd be like, 'Looking great,'" she recalled on an episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show. "I had Apollo and it was a true miracle."