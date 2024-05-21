Gina Miles' Astonishing Voice on Katy Perry's "The One That Got Away" | The Voice Blind Auditions

Miles was named the ultimate victor of Season 23 under the Coaching guidance of Niall Horan.

What Has Gina Miles Been Up to Since Winning The Voice Season 23?

Throughout 25 seasons of NBC's The Voice, only one Coach has ever managed to guide two consecutive contestants to final victory. That would be Niall Horan, who won Seasons 23 and 24 alongside Artists Gina Miles and Huntley, respectively. The former musician will return to the stage this evening for a special performance during the show's Season 25 Finale.

"Music is a place I have always felt at home," Miles wrote in a message posted to her official website. "It was involved in all aspects of my life — from family, to school, to my free time. I never thought that all the time I spent writing songs would amount to anything. But soon I realized that the best part of singing is sharing it with people. I want to tell stories that remind you, you aren't ever alone. Music is something that brings people together, and I hope to do that with mine. We're on this journey together, one step at a time."

Miles' first live performance after winning The Voice took place in June 2023 when she sang the national anthem at a firefighter graduation in Sacramento, California (she moved out west in her junior year of high school to pursue a career in music). In the fall, she opened for Jewel at The Venue at Thunder Valley and returned to her hometown of Paxton, Illinois for a gig at The Cadillac.

Gina Miles and Niall Horan perform on The Voice, Season 23 Episode 16- The Finale Part 2. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Miles, who won the competition at just 18-years-old, clinched a deal with Republic Records (a subsidiary of Universal Music Group) following the conclusion of Season 23. However, she has yet to release her debut album. But last summer she gave fans a little taste of what she'd been working on with the debut of a new track entitled "Someone New." At the moment, Miles' only collection of original tracks can be found in the 2022 EP, Who Are You. Appearing as a guest on KCRA-TV (an NBC affiliate station in Sacramento) last fall, Miles explained how her compositions following The Voice have become more autobiographical.

"[For] my EP, I wrote a lot of things that were not my own experience — just writing stories," she said. "And now it's become more of a diary, so it's really exciting to have those new creative inspirations to draw from."

Her cover of Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game" — which she sang in The Voice Playoffs — became available on all music streaming platforms this past Friday.

