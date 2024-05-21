Everything to Know About Muni Long

One of R&B’s brightest stars is set to light up the star-studded Season 25 Finale of The Voice.

These days, R&B groove-master Muni Long has a hugely loyal and devoted fan following of her own. But before (you might even say long before) she achieved success with her own soulful sound, Long already was turning out hit after genre-bending hit for tons of other A-list musical artists.

Fans tuning in to NBC to catch her live Season 25 Finale performance on The Voice this week will no doubt know the Florida-born singer-songwriter for recent signature smashes like “Hrs & Hrs” and “Made for Me.” But behind the scenes, Long’s been spinning up hand-crafted tunes for some of the biggest musical names on Planet Earth… and she’s been at it for more than a decade.

Who is Muni Long?

Born Priscilla Renea Hamilton in the rural east coast Florida haunts outside Vero Beach, Long earned a whole music career’s worth of industry insight before ever breaking out under her now-famous stage name. Finding slight dance-floor success with an early single (2009’s “Dollhouse”) and an accompanying studio album released under her “Priscilla Renea” birth name, she switched gears over the next 10 years to hone her songwriting craft.

As the following decade would prove, that decision eventually made the future Muni Long an adored songwriting favorite among some of the music industry’s biggest stars. Through an extraordinarily productive period leading up to her third major release, 2023’s Public Displays of Affection: The Album, she busily went about the business of simply writing great music, collaborating with a genre-spanning roster of artists including Madonna, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, Pitbull, Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, and even The Voice’s own John Legend (who featured her behind the mic on Legend’s sultry 2022 single, “Honey”).

Muni Long performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1928 on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

All that well-honed songcraft was bound to put the 35-year-old singer-songwriter squarely in her own spotlight at some point, and the 2020s lit a smoldering fuse beneath Long's solo singing career. “Hrs & Hrs” — her viral 2021 smash about biding her time for love — drew raves from critics even as it climbed the hit thermometer, eventually topping Billboard’s R&B Songs chart and winning a Best R&B Performance Grammy.

An ensuing record deal with Def Jam yielded more high-profile artist collaborations that put Long’s silky voice front and center, while also turning out last year’s equally successful single — the smooth and silky soul-tinged single "Made for Me.”

When can you watch Muni Long on The Voice?

Fans and critics have both fallen hard for Long’s confident and assured vocal command, which to many ears revives the almost-nostalgic R&B soul sound of the 1990s and early 2000s. Naturally, there’s little wonder that the hype is high for her upcoming live performance on The Voice, which is set to arrive as part of a celebrity-studded two-part Finale filled with live sets from The Black Keys, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett, and even a crossover musical appearance from perennial A-list actor Kate Hudson.

Tune in to NBC at 8/7c on Monday, May 20, to watch Season 25 Mega Mentor Keith Urban’s live performance on The Voice — and then dial in again at 8/7c on Tuesday, May 21, as Long’s live music amps the second night's atmosphere for the big finale reveal of the competition’s newest winner. Both shows air next day on Peacock.

Muni Long performed "Made For Me" on The Voice Season 25 Finale

Dressed in a shimmery all-white outfit, Muni Long belted the slow-jam R&B hit, which has reached number 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

