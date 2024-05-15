The Voice Season 25 has been a great watch, with Coaches Chance the Rapper, Reba McEntire, Dan + Shay, and John Legend bringing their A-game to the competition. The Artists have been phenomenal, too, ranging in genres, performance styles, and, well, literal range.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

But, of course, the fanbase will always have a Blake Shelton-shaped hole in its heart, no matter how fantastic a season is. The country icon, known affectionately as the cowboy, left the show after Season 23. He had been with the show since the beginning, Season 1, and never took a break from it for 13 years. It's taken fans some getting used to watching the show without him, and even though they're enjoying it, dreams of a Shelton cameo persist.

And now we're getting one. News broke on Tuesday, May 14 that Shelton would be making an appearance in the Season 25 Finale of The Voice, airing Tuesday, May 21 at 9/8c on NBC and streaming next day on Peacock.

RELATED: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Had a Lavish Easter-Themed Dining Setting at Their Ranch

Blake Shelton is returning for The Voice Season 25 Finale: details

Blake Shelton appears on The Voice Episode 2217A -- “Live Top 13 Performances”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

He's returning for a good reason, too: to celebrate 25 seasons of The Voice alongside his fellow Coach alums, including Kelly Clarkson, CeeLo Green, Niall Horan, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Adam Levine, and Shelton's wife, pop icon Gwen Stefani.

Details on what, exactly, he'll be doing for the Finale are unknown right now. Looks like you'll have to tune in live to find out!

RELATED: Blake Shelton and His Mom, Dorothy, Have the Same Striking Blue Eyes (PHOTO)

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement following news of his exit. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people; you are the best."