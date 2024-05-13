Blake Shelton and His Mom, Dorothy, Have the Same Striking Blue Eyes (PHOTO)

The former Voice Coach celebrated his mom with a new photo for Mother's Day.

For millions of children, young and old, Mother's Day is the ideal holiday to let the world know how much your mother means to you.

Some of our favorite celebs didn't shy away from doing just that over the weekend, and The Voice alum Blake Shelton didn't disappoint! The country music icon took to social media to celebrate Mother's Day with an adorable photo of himself and his mother, Dorothy Shackleford.

Blake Shelton shares an adorable Mother's Day photo with his mom, Dorothy Shackleford

"Happy Mother's Day mom!!! I love you!" Shelton captioned.

Of course, eagle-eyed fans notice a similarity between mom and son in Shelton's photo — they have the same beautiful blue eyes. They say all men get their best qualities from their momma, and now the world has photographic proof.

Shelton and his mother have even worked together, co-writing the song "Time For Me to Come Home" for his 2012 holiday album, Cheers, It's Christmas. From there she co-wrote the book Time For Me to Come Home with Travis Thrasher, which was then adapted into a Hallmark Chanel movie. It is now a mega-successful six-film franchise, all executive produced by Shelton.

“When I was making my Christmas album, I said, ‘Mom, let’s me and you write a song together, and you can sing it with me on my album. And there’s your Lucille Ball moment. You can finally have your moment to be famous," he said on From Apple Music With Love. "We had no idea it was going to end up turning into a book deal for my mom."

Blake Shelton and Dorothy Shackleford attend Blake Shelton's Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Blake Shelton is enjoying his time away from The Voice (for now)

Although Shelton didn't return as a Coach for Season 25 of The Voice, he nevertheless couldn't resist teasing current Voice Coaches Dan + Shay — and the gadget they inherited — at an April Voice reunion event in Nashville, Tennessee. The country duo have been getting rave reviews across the board for their dual Coaching performances this season, but at times, it seems their unique Double Chair has overshadowed them. In fact, Shelton took full credit for the creation of their now-iconic Double Chair.

"I think that's just a recycled old chair of mine," Shelton told the crowd. "By the time I left the show, it had become a double-wide chair."

The crowd laughed in approval. After all, Shelton's logic makes perfect sense! (And who are we to argue with him?)

Between posting adorable photos with his mom for Mother's Day and running a successful chain of popular restaurants, Shelton has been busy since he last graced our television screens during The Voice Season 23.