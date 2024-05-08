Reba Debuts New Single "I Can't" on The Voice: The Emotional Lyrics, Explained (WATCH)

The Queen of Country is back with new music, and you can check out her new single right now.

Country superstar Reba McEntire is in her second season of Coaching on The Voice, and she's certainly made time to sing during her tenure. She's done everything from joining the other Coaches for songs to leading the audience in singalongs of her classic hits, but this week McEntire did something new. For the first time, the Queen of Country debuted an all-new single on The Voice, and you can catch it right now.

Titled "I Can't," the new Reba single opened the show on Tuesday night as The Voice's Live performance get underway. Right away it was clear that McEntire's country fire hasn't lost a single step.

The debut song from what will be her first new studio album in five years, "I Can't" is a driving, dramatic, soulful number that plays as part breakup song and part ode to survival, as Reba takes on the role of a person who's fighting to move on from the past, but is forced to leave someone else behind so she can move forward and survive.

Reba McEntire Performs New Song "I Can't" on The Voice Season 25

What Are The Lyrics to Reba McEntire's "I Can't"?

As with most of her hits, Reba's vocals on "I Can't" are nice and clean and easy to follow, but if you'd like to follow along while she sings, you can check out the lyrics below:

I've got the thunder in my bones, I've got the trouble in my soul

Drowning in tears my eyes were too proud to cry

I hear you knockin' at my door, but I can't open it no more

'Cause this heart's half full of rain and risin' high

Sometimes all that you can do is just survive



I can't row you across right now

I can't row you across right now

I'm too busy building a bridge

I can't throw you a line right now

I can't throw you a line right now

I'm too busy tryin' to live



I've been a fool for holding on, I've been a fool for being strong

I've been a fool for love and I'll be a fool again

As soon as the rain stops pouring down, as soon as I find some higher ground

I'll be good as new but I can't tell you when

So, just keep on striking matches until then... 'cause



I can't burn you a flame right now

I can't burn you a flame right now

I'm too busy seeing the light

I can't lift you up right now

I can't lift you up right now

I'm too busy tryin' to fly



Let go the anchor let go the chain

Don't reach for me and don't call my name

Shake off the past and baby just swim for the shore

Blow me a kiss and hope for the best

Wish what you will, take what you get

Do what you want but I can't save you no more



I got the thunder in my bones, I got the trouble in my soul

Drownin' in tears my eyes were too proud to cry

And I can't whisper a prayer right now

I can't whisper a prayer right now

I'm too busy baby, sayin' goodbye



Let go the anchor let go the chain

Don't reach for me and don't call my name

Shake off the past and baby just swim for the shore

Blow me a kiss and hope for the best

Wish what you will, take what you get

Do what you want but I can't save you no more

"I Can't" marks the start of new music season for Reba, as she prepares to roll out a new studio album for the first time since Stronger Than The Truth in 2019. But that's not all she's working on.

Even as she works on new music and continues to Coach on The Voice, McEntire's also preparing to get back into the sitcom game. Her new sitcom, Happy's Place, is also on its way to NBC soon.

New episodes of The Voice premiere Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.