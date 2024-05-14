The Reason Blake Shelton Didn't Plan Anything for Gwen Stefani on Mother's Day

"It's Like Going Home" - Jonathan Bailey on Returning for Bridgerton Season 3 (Extended)

Tonight Show Connections: Things You See at Waffle House After 2 AM

Mother's Day is a special occasion for every mom, and it usually comes in the form of a loving husband planning something special. But interestingly, the day came and went for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani with nothing planned by the cowboy.

Blake Shelton was beaten to the punch celebrating Gwen Stefani on Mother's Day

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Getty Images

Speaking to People at a recent gala appearance in Las Vegas, Shelton revealed that he planned on doing absolutely nothing for Mother's Day this year despite Stefani being a mom of three boys.

But don't worry: The longest-tenured Voice Coach alum has a perfectly good excuse — and it's adorable.

RELATED: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Had a Lavish Easter-Themed Dining Setting at Their Ranch

"You know what? I don't have to, because her sons have been incredible," he said. As it turns out, he has reminded the boys of the holiday in years past, and every year, they beat their stepdad to the punch.

"They're like, 'No, no, no. We've already thought about it. We're going to make breakfast for her,'" Shelton revealed.

RELATED: Everything That's Happened in Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Relationship

Blake Shelton is the ultimate stepdad to Gwen Stefani's kids

The country music legend — and successful restauranteur — has a very close relationships with Stefani's kids, Kingston (17), Zuma (15), and Apollo, who just turned 10 in February. Whether Shelton is teaming up with the boys to put a unique spin on a Thanksgiving tradition or joining them on a memorable family fishing trip, he's fully embraced his role as stepdad.

"I always can kind of just take a back seat and watch these boys," he told People. "They do an incredible job spoiling her."

We'd say Shelton gets a free pass this year due to the fantastic children Stefani has raised. With kids like that, you're bound to get overshadowed anyway!

Besides, we don't think Shelton had time this year to do much prep; he was too busy taking super-sweet pictures with his own mom in celebration of Mother's Day.

Shelton is slated to appear on The Voice Season 25 Finale on May 21 to celebrate the show's historic run. Be sure to tune in!