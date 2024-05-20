What are the two singers cooking up for the finale event?

Chance Wrote a "Fun Surprise" With John Legend For The Voice Live Finale - But What Is It?

It's finale time for The Voice Season 25 which means two live nights of performances from the finalists, the coaches and some other major performers like Keith Urban and The Black Keys. Not to mention a huge reunion of former judges from the past including Jennifer Hudson, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and more.

Along with all the music, there's also plenty of filmed shenanigans between the coaches. At NBC's recent Emmy season panel for The Voice, all of this season's coaches showed up to talk about this momentous season and the staying power of the show.

NBC Insider was there when Access Hollywood moderator Scott Evans asked the coaches what makes The Voice special. Coach John Legend teased a collaboration with fellow coach Chance the Rapper to air sometime during the finale event.

"[The Voice] is fun and funny," Legend said of the show's appeal as an artist. "And people can see other sides of who we are. Like, I can't wait for people to see me and Chance's finale sketch, which he wrote himself. And I think that's a fun surprise."

John Legend and Chance the Rapper get creative for The Voice

As a nine-time coach on the show, Legend was also asked by Evans about the recent original song that he wrote off the cuff and started playing for inductees into his team. "I had written that a couple seasons before and I still have the little demo on my voice note recording from when I originally wrote the song."

Legend offered that the song came out of some odd production issues as they were coming out of COVID restrictions. "One of the things was that we couldn't go hug our contestants because we still couldn't touch each other," he said of trying to figure out how to honor his team members.

"One they had me use an extended hand," he laughed. "Then [our producer] said, "Why don't you sing them a song this time since you can't go hug them." So I wrote a song, "Welcome to Team Legend," and then we brought it back every season, but only for the closing of the Blinds. Now, we sing it for every artist. It's part of our repertoire now."

With two seasons of coaching under his belt, Chance the Rapper has embraced how much The Voice has opened his music up to new audiences, and allows him to get creative with his team and for big shows like the finale.

"[I've learned] just how big of a production this is," he admitted. "Hundreds and hundreds of people work on it. A lot have been working on it since day one. And so it really is like a giant family people and they really have a deep investment and love for the show that made sense. That's the only thing I didn't know, was how popular the show is. Just being honest. I didn't watch The Voice before I was on it," he laughed. "Now, I watch it all the time. And so many people that I would have never thought watch The Voice; people I've been friends with forever!"

The Voice Season 25 Finale airs Monday, May 20 and Tuesday, May 21 at 8/7c on NBC, then streams the next day on Peacock.