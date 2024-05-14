Chance the Rapper's Energy Is on Another Level During This Epic Gospel Set

The Voice Coach Chance the Rapper delivered an epic, joyous performance at the 2017 Grammys, bringing rap music and worship together for a powerful rendition of two of his most uplifting songs. And he was bursting with energy on stage.

Chance the Rapper performs "How Great" and "All We Got"

For his set, the Chicago-born Artist chose two songs from his album Coloring Book, “How Great” and “All We Got.” Backed by gospel singers Kirk Franklin and Tamela Mann, as well as a full band, he rapped and bounced around the stage with electricity. Watch the performance here.

How Chance the Rapper embraced digitally-distributed music

Coloring Book was a digital-only album, and in years past would have been ineligible for Grammy consideration. But thanks to a rule change, per Rolling Stone, it was submitted, and nominated for seven Grammys, of which Chance won three: Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance for “No Problem,” and Best Rap Album.

For his Grammys performance, Chance chose two songs that reference music and the music industry. On "How Great," he name-checks three music streaming platforms, rapping, "Magnify, magnify, lift it on high / Spit it Spotify to qualify a spot on His side / I cannot modify or ratify, my momma made me apple pies/ Lullabies and alibis," and "I spit on the Tidal it's tidal waves / I spit on the Apple and kill a worm." On "All We Got," he references fellow musician Beyoncé in the line, "She like music, she from Houston like Auntie Yoncé" and says in the chorus, "Music all we got / Isn't this all we got? / So we might as well give it all we got / Music all we got."

For Chance the Rapper, music and faith go hand in hand

Chance has incorporated religious messages into other songs, as well as featuring on Justin Bieber's track "Holy." In a 2017 interview with Teen Vogue, Chance said, “I don’t make Christian rap, but I am a Christian rapper. When I was going out and trying to fully give glory to God, in my setting, I feared that people would be dismissive of it, like, ‘This is Christian rap; I’m not trying to hear it'...But it’s the total opposite. People were very accepting of it."

In 2020, the father of two went on a "religious sabbatical," explaining via Instagram that although he was raised in the Christian faith, he needed to read and understand the Bible for himself. “We all quote scripture and tell each other what God likes and doesn’t like but how much time do we spend as followers of Jesus to really just read and KNOW his Word,” he shared.

Chance the Rapper performs on The Voice Season 26

