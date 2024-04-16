Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Why Chance the Rapper Collaborated with "Brother" Justin Bieber on Their Gospel Hit
It was a "Holy" reunion for the two music superstars.
When Justin Bieber does a faith-based song titled "Holy," than who better to call than the singer of "Child of God," Chance the Rapper?
For Bieber's 2021 album, Justice, the "Sorry" singer tapped his friend, Chance the Rapper, to collaborate on the album's lead single, "Holy," which was first released in Sept. 2020.
The story behind Chance the Rapper and Justin Bieber's song "Holy"
The Voice Coach appeared on the track, and he was also featured in the song's music video, directed by Colin Tilley. In a behind-the-scenes featurette about the making of the video, Bieber described how Chance, who he previously worked with on “Confident,” came to be involved with the lead single:
“Chance is one of my good friends, I consider him a brother. I asked him if there was anything on his heart that he wanted to share on this record," recalled Bieber. "And he was like, ‘Yeah, I would love to.'”
Chance the Rapper incorporating his faith in his music
"Holy" wasn't the first time Chance the Rapper had incorporated his religious beliefs into his music. In a 2017 interview with Teen Vogue, he said, “I don’t make Christian rap, but I am a Christian rapper. When I was going out and trying to fully give glory to God, in my setting, I feared that people would be dismissive of it, like, ‘This is Christian rap; I’m not trying to hear it.’"
"But it’s the total opposite. People were very accepting of it," he continued.
Bieber brought along Chance the Rapper when he performed their "Holy" hit on Saturday Night Live in October 2020. Their greenhouse set from the music video was recreated on the SNL stage, this time with a neon blue cross glowing behind them.
A couple of months later, in December 2020, Chance went on a religious "sabbatical" to "learn the Word of God." The Grammy winner kept his followers updated about his journey on Instagram, writing: “I’m on a plane headed out the country on my first sabbatical. I’m going away to learn the Word of God which I am admittedly very unfamiliar with.”
In 2022, Chance the Rapper released, "Child of God," which he described as being "about confidence, purpose and process."
The lyrics to "Holy" by Justin Bieber feat. Chance the Rapper
I hear a lot about sinners
Don't think that I'll be a saint
But I might go down to the river, uh
'Cause the way that the sky opens up when we touch
Yeah, it's makin' me say
That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy
On God
Runnin' to the altar like a track star
Can't wait another second
'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy
I don't do well with the drama
And no, I can't stand it bein' fake
No, no, no, no, no, no-no-no
I don't believe in nirvana
But the way that we love in the night gave me life
Baby, I can't explain
That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy
On God
Runnin' to the altar like a track star
Can't wait another second
'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy
They say we're too young and
The pimps and the players say, "Don't go crushin'"
Wise men say, "Fools rush in"
But I don't know (ah-ah, ah, ah)
They say we're too young and
The pimps and the players say, "Don't go crushin'"
Wise men say, "Fools rush in"
But I don't know (Chance the Rapper, ah)
The first step pleases the Father
Might be the hardest to take
But when you come out of the water
I'm a believer, my heart is fleshy
Life is short with a temper like Joe Pesci
They always come and sing your praises, your name is catchy
But they don't see you how I see you, Parlay and Desi
Cross, Tween, Tween, Hesi' hit the jet speed
When they get messy, go lefty, like Lionel Messi
Let's take a trip and get the Vespas or rent a jet-ski
I know the spots that got the best weed, we goin' next week
I wanna honor, wanna honor you
Bride's groom, I'm my father's child
I know when the son takes the first steps, the Father's proud
If you make it to the water He'll part the clouds
I know He made you a snack like Oscar Proud
Suffer it to be so now gotta clean it up
Formalize the union in communion He can trust
I know I ain't leavin' you like I know He ain't leavin' us
I know we believe in God and I know God believes in us
'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy
On God
Runnin' to the altar like a track star
Can't wait another second
On God
Runnin' to the altar like a track star
Can't wait another second
On God
Runnin' to the altar like a track star
Can't wait another second
'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy