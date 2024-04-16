Why Chance the Rapper Collaborated with "Brother" Justin Bieber on Their Gospel Hit

When Justin Bieber does a faith-based song titled "Holy," than who better to call than the singer of "Child of God," Chance the Rapper?

For Bieber's 2021 album, Justice, the "Sorry" singer tapped his friend, Chance the Rapper, to collaborate on the album's lead single, "Holy," which was first released in Sept. 2020.

The story behind Chance the Rapper and Justin Bieber's song "Holy"

The Voice Coach appeared on the track, and he was also featured in the song's music video, directed by Colin Tilley. In a behind-the-scenes featurette about the making of the video, Bieber described how Chance, who he previously worked with on “Confident,” came to be involved with the lead single:

“Chance is one of my good friends, I consider him a brother. I asked him if there was anything on his heart that he wanted to share on this record," recalled Bieber. "And he was like, ‘Yeah, I would love to.'”

Chance the Rapper incorporating his faith in his music

"Holy" wasn't the first time Chance the Rapper had incorporated his religious beliefs into his music. In a 2017 interview with Teen Vogue, he said, “I don’t make Christian rap, but I am a Christian rapper. When I was going out and trying to fully give glory to God, in my setting, I feared that people would be dismissive of it, like, ‘This is Christian rap; I’m not trying to hear it.’"

"But it’s the total opposite. People were very accepting of it," he continued.

Bieber brought along Chance the Rapper when he performed their "Holy" hit on Saturday Night Live in October 2020. Their greenhouse set from the music video was recreated on the SNL stage, this time with a neon blue cross glowing behind them.

A couple of months later, in December 2020, Chance went on a religious "sabbatical" to "learn the Word of God." The Grammy winner kept his followers updated about his journey on Instagram, writing: “I’m on a plane headed out the country on my first sabbatical. I’m going away to learn the Word of God which I am admittedly very unfamiliar with.”

In 2022, Chance the Rapper released, "Child of God," which he described as being "about confidence, purpose and process."

The lyrics to "Holy" by Justin Bieber feat. Chance the Rapper

I hear a lot about sinners

Don't think that I'll be a saint

But I might go down to the river, uh

'Cause the way that the sky opens up when we touch

Yeah, it's makin' me say

That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy

On God

Runnin' to the altar like a track star

Can't wait another second

'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy

I don't do well with the drama

And no, I can't stand it bein' fake

No, no, no, no, no, no-no-no

I don't believe in nirvana

But the way that we love in the night gave me life

Baby, I can't explain

That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy

On God

Runnin' to the altar like a track star

Can't wait another second

'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy

They say we're too young and

The pimps and the players say, "Don't go crushin'"

Wise men say, "Fools rush in"

But I don't know (ah-ah, ah, ah)

They say we're too young and

The pimps and the players say, "Don't go crushin'"

Wise men say, "Fools rush in"

But I don't know (Chance the Rapper, ah)

The first step pleases the Father

Might be the hardest to take

But when you come out of the water

I'm a believer, my heart is fleshy

Life is short with a temper like Joe Pesci

They always come and sing your praises, your name is catchy

But they don't see you how I see you, Parlay and Desi

Cross, Tween, Tween, Hesi' hit the jet speed

When they get messy, go lefty, like Lionel Messi

Let's take a trip and get the Vespas or rent a jet-ski

I know the spots that got the best weed, we goin' next week

I wanna honor, wanna honor you

Bride's groom, I'm my father's child

I know when the son takes the first steps, the Father's proud

If you make it to the water He'll part the clouds

I know He made you a snack like Oscar Proud

Suffer it to be so now gotta clean it up

Formalize the union in communion He can trust

I know I ain't leavin' you like I know He ain't leavin' us

I know we believe in God and I know God believes in us

'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy

On God

Runnin' to the altar like a track star

Can't wait another second

On God

Runnin' to the altar like a track star

Can't wait another second

On God

Runnin' to the altar like a track star

Can't wait another second

'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy