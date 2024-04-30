Dua Lipa's Electric 2024 Grammys Performance Will Get You Psyched for Her SNL Episode

The English-Albanian pop star performed "Training Season" and "Houdini" from Radical Optimism, out the day before her May 4 SNL.

From scaling metal Grammys sets to hanging above luxurious pools in Barcelona, Dua Lipa is an electric performer — which is why we're so excited to see what she brings to Saturday Night Live.

On May 4, 2024, Dua Lipa will join the exclusive list of superstar singers who've pulled double duty as both Host and Musical Guest on SNL. Her Radical Optimism album drops the day before, so what better way to prepare for her sure-to-be sickening SNL numbers then by watching some past Lipa live performances — like when she slayed the 2024 Grammys with a medley of her new singles?

Lipa kicked off this year's Grammys with a performance of "Training Season," performing inside a box made of metal bars while surrounded by male dancers dressed in black, and climbing the structure as it spun in the middle of the Grammys audience. Lipa then made her way to the stage to briefly sing her Grammy-nominated "Dance the Night" from the Barbie soundtrack before moving into dance track "Houdini," while sashaying around the stage and delivering some killer dance moves.

Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Will Lipa recreate this performance on the SNL stage? Watch on May 4 to find out.

"I'm so excited. I'm really really looking forward to it. I'm just going to throw myself into what could quite be the maddest experience of my life and just have fun with it," the "Illusion" singer told Time on the red carpet of the Time100 Gala in New York on April 25. "I hung out with Bowen Yang for a bit, so I was picking his brain a little before I get into all the madness."

Fingers crossed that Lipa and Yang will reunite for another U.S.O. performance.

Watch Dua Lipa's 2024 Grammys performance below.

Dua Lipa is hosting Saturday Night Live on May 4, 2024

It will be the singer's debut as Host, though Lipa has been the musical guest twice before in 2018 and 2021. Be sure to check out the debut of "Double Duty Dua" on Saturday, May 4.

