Blake Shelton's Mom Looked So Happy Supporting Him and Gwen Stefani at the ACMs

Blake Shelton had the best support system at this year's ACM Awards.

While preparing for the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 15 in Frisco, Texas, the former The Voice Coach shared a black-and-white image from rehearsals on Instagram, featuring Shelton flanked by his mother, Dorothy Shackleford, and his wife, The Voice Season 26 Coach Gwen Stefani.

The country star recently honored Shackleford for Mother's Day 2024, sharing a sweet selfie of the two together with the caption: "Happy Mother’s Day mom!!! I love you!"

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's powerful "Purple Irises" performance at the 2024 ACM Awards

Shelton and Stefani were at the ACM Awards to perform their latest hit duet, "Purple Irises," which was released back in February. Standing on a purple stage, their love was in full bloom during their sweet performance as Stefani was dressed in head-to-toe purple, shimmering as the two singers smiled, gazing into each other's eyes.

"Purple Irises" was co-written by Stefani, Niko Rubio, and Swedish writers and producers Jack & Coke (Jakob Hazell and Svante Halldin). "The Sweet Escape" singer says she got the idea for the track when she discovered purple irises growing on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, where they were isolating in 2020.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform onstage at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM

As NBC Insider previously reported, when talking about the inspiration behind the lyrics of "Purple Irises," Stefani revealed, “Every single reference in the song is about the insecurities we sometimes feel. You can’t hold on to time, you have to keep evolving and moving forward — that’s true with love as well. There’s all different kinds of love, and it always evolves and changes. That's really what the song is. That was the intention of the song.”

Shelton's mom is also no stranger to songwriting. The Oklahoma native co-wrote the song "Time For Me to Come Home," with her son for his 2012 holiday album, Cheers, It's Christmas. Maybe the three of them could collab on a future track?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

This year's 59th annual ACM Awards were a family reunion for The Voice. Not only were Shelton and Stefani on hand to perform, but the ceremony was hosted by a current Coach, the queen of country music herself, Reba McEntire. Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton were the big winners of the night, walking away with three awards each, including Female Artist of the Year and Male Artist of the Year, respectively.